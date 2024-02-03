Why You Rarely See Miley Cyrus Perform Her Music Live Anymore

Miley Cyrus used to be wild, fun, and young. Case in point: the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, complete with a foam finger prop. She also used to frequently perform live — but not these days.

As you may recall, Miley hasn't toured since 2014, when she promoted her fourth album, "Bangerz." In December 2018, she tied the knot to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth after many years of an on-and-off romance. The marriage, however, proved to be short-lived. In August 2019, a spokesperson for Cyrus confirmed to People that the newlyweds were calling it quits. In 2023, during part 37 of her revelatory "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, Miley confessed that she had actually decided to end her marriage shortly before performing live at Glastonbury. Still, she opted to take the stage, performing through the pain anyway. "That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first," she said, "and I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case — that the human comes first," she explained.