Why You Rarely See Miley Cyrus Perform Her Music Live Anymore
Miley Cyrus used to be wild, fun, and young. Case in point: the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, complete with a foam finger prop. She also used to frequently perform live — but not these days.
As you may recall, Miley hasn't toured since 2014, when she promoted her fourth album, "Bangerz." In December 2018, she tied the knot to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth after many years of an on-and-off romance. The marriage, however, proved to be short-lived. In August 2019, a spokesperson for Cyrus confirmed to People that the newlyweds were calling it quits. In 2023, during part 37 of her revelatory "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, Miley confessed that she had actually decided to end her marriage shortly before performing live at Glastonbury. Still, she opted to take the stage, performing through the pain anyway. "That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first," she said, "and I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case — that the human comes first," she explained.
Miley Cyrus said the tour life is not for her
Miley Cyrus raised many an eyebrow in June 2023 when she basically told British Vogue that touring just wasn't her cup of tea anymore. "After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only 'can't,' because can't is your capability, but my desire," she told the publication. According to Cyrus, she prefers to perform for her friends and family instead. She went on to say that performing for "hundreds of thousands of people" left her feeling isolated.
It should be noted, however, that Cyrus walked those statements back a bit after some die-hard fans took issue with her sentiments. "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room," she penned in a statement on her Instagram account. She also pointed out that she's been known to change her mind and that her choice to refrain from touring was simply the best decision for her "right NOW." TBD, we suppose...
Miley Cyrus said her last tour wasn't profitable
Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball yet again in September 2023 when she revealed that her highly anticipated 2014 Bangerz tour wasn't a financial success. "I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent," she confessed during Part 30 of her revelatory "Used to Be Young" TikTok series. "Everyone kept saying, 'Why are you doing this? You're going to do like 100 shows, and you're not going to make any money.'" Still, the "Flowers" singer maintained that the tour, comprised of nearly 80 shows, was "an investment" in herself.
But maybe she's on to something. Cyrus is currently sitting pretty in her Los Angeles home while watching the revenue from her most recent album, "Endless Summer Vacation," roll in. In fact, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Cyrus is worth a whopping $160 million. With that kind of dough, why would she want to leave her luxurious digs to go live on a bus for weeks out of the year only to break even?!