The Untold Truth Of Liam Hemsworth

The following article includes brief references to child abuse.

As one of the three wonders from the Land Down Under in his famous family, Liam Hemsworth hasn't had to be too concerned about being overshadowed by his older brothers, "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth and "Westworld" actor Luke Hemsworth. In fact, Chris helped Liam land the role that would make him a global superstar, that of Gale Hawthorne in "The Hunger Games." Chris told MTV's Hollywood Crush that he assumed the role of Katniss Everdeen when Liam needed a partner to run lines with ahead of his audition. "Swear to God. I read that. Put my girly American accent on," Chris recalled.

Liam also had to perfect an American accent to get cast as Gale, telling MTV News in another interview that this wasn't too difficult because he'd grown up watching American films. One such movie was "Independence Day," as he recalled to Luke when the older Hemsworth interviewed him for #Legend in 2016. Liam's parents thought he was too young to enjoy the somewhat scary 1996 action classic when they purchased it on VHS, but he sneakily watched Will Smith save the world from aliens, anyway. "I didn't know what was going on as a kid but I absolutely loved it," Liam recalled. Many years later, he would land a starring role in the movie's 2016 sequel "Independence Day: Resurgence."

For fans who are hungry for more facts about "The Hunger Games" star from the outback, grab a Vegemite sandwich and a cold cup of Milo and read on!