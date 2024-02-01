What's The Real Meaning Of What Was I Made For By Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," co-written with her brother Finneas O'Connell, has been everywhere from social media to award shows for months. The duo's song has earned accolades including a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, as well as Grammy and Oscar Award nominations, among others. It's no surprise — anyone who knows the sibling songwriter powerhouse knows that their music runs deep. In 2019, Billie and Finneas sat down with Variety to talk about their work, and while they didn't necessarily know where their careers were headed, they knew how their songs came to life.

"The way that we tried to approach every piece of music is, if the song had a brain, it would be aware of its catalog," Finneas told the outlet. "Like, the ['When We All Fall Asleep'] album knew that the ['Don't Smile at Me'] EP and those other songs exist. They're referential in certain ways: There are lines in 'Crown' about 'Ocean Eyes'; 'Ilomilo' references 'Bury a Friend,' which references 'Xanny.' It's a little bit like a book series."

These two songwriters, who started out writing songs on a bedroom floor, have crafted an earworm that has a stranglehold on many of us. Not counting how many viewers heard the song in the "Barbie" movie, the music video alone has over 103 million views on YouTube. How did this poignant piece of music come to be?