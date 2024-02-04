7 Red Flags In Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage

Barack and Michelle Obama have often been called the ultimate power couple and it's no surprise given that they celebrated 30 years of marriage in 2022. However, despite appearances, Michelle's relationship with Barack is far from perfect. Indeed, the Obamas' marriage has plenty of quirks and has withstood its share of strain, most notably while Barack pursued his political ambitions.

Since leaving the White House, both Michelle and Barack have spoken candidly about the imperfections of their three decade-long love affair. Speaking with GMA in 2018, the former first lady explained it's important for them to be honest because too many young couples misdiagnose their own marriages as unhealthy. "I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama — who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other — we work on our marriage and we get help with our marriage when we need it," she said.

It's a sentiment she also shared with People that year, musing, "It's important for us to be honest and say, if you're in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that's normal — because I felt that way." Here are seven red flags in Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage which prove their union has been a mix of good and bad, just like any other.