Bruce Springsteen Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of His Mother, Adele

Bruce Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen, has died at the age of 98 on January 31, 2024. The Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the unfortunate news. Bruce posted lyrics from his song "The Wish," which he wrote in honor of Adele in 1998. "I remember in the morning, Mom, hearing your alarm clock ring," Bruce wrote, alongside a video of him and Adele dancing together on a sunny day — one of their favorite ways to bond throughout the years.

Adele had been living with Alzheimer's for several years. Bruce opened up about her diagnosis, along with the positive effect music had had on her after several years of dealing with the disease, in 2018. "They grew up in the '40s with the big bands and the swing bands, and they learned the Jitterbug and ... it was in their bones, you know," said Bruce in "Springsteen on Broadway" (via Facebook). "My mom is seven years into Alzheimer's and she's 93, but dancing and that desire and need to dance, it's something that hasn't left her. It remains an essential, primal part of who she is. It's beyond language, it's more powerful than memory. And when she comes through the door, I make share there's music on."

Unfortunately, Adele's condition continued to worsen over the years. In 2021, Bruce updated fans on her condition, revealing that, while his mother never lost her love and connection to music, she'd lost the ability to speak, stand, and eat independently.