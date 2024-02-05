What Is Coco Gauff's Relationship With NBA Star Jimmy Butler?

Tennis star Coco Gauff and NBA star Jimmy Butler became fast friends, as the two athletes bonded over their competitive spirits. Before they knew each other, Gauff admitted that she was a little starstruck by the Miami Heat forward.

"I have a lot of my family in the crowd and over there. Even Jimmy Butler here so I was a little bit nervous when I saw him," she told the Women's Tennis Association while competing at the Miami Open in March 2023. Not only was Gauff able to shake hands with Butler as he watched the match, but the pair posed for selfies together afterwards. "[B]ringin out my inner jimmy buckets mentality yesterday," the tennis pro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a snap with the player nicknamed "Jimmy Buckets."

After hitting it off at the Miami Open, the pair stayed in touch on social media. While competing at the French Open in May 2023, Gauff mentioned she had a story about Butler that she was holding off on telling. Later she revealed that at the beginning of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Butler offered Gauff tickets to a game, but she was unable to attend due to her playing schedule. "And then he said, 'Okay, when we make the Finals, let me know if your family wants some tickets,'" Gauff told the press in May 2023, per ESPN. The Heat went on to make an improbable Finals run as an eight-seed, and Gauff used Butler's confidence as a source of inspiration.