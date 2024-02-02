The Shady Side Of Trevor Noah Everyone Ignores

Comic, television host, and bestselling author, Trevor Noah might just be the quintessential triple threat. The South African native comedian first broke into the entertainment scene in the early 2010s with his stand-up performances. Then in March 2015, three months after joining the show as a regular contributor, Noah was announced as the host of "The Daily Show." Despite having to fill Jon Stewart's big shoes, Noah seamlessly transitioned into his new role, soon becoming one of America's beloved late-night hosts.

"I was lucky in that I inherited many experienced writers and creators and directors who could infuse my head with decades of knowledge in a short space of time. I never thought that I knew anything coming into the show," he admitted to Forbes in 2018.

But while Noah has become one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry, the stand-up comic's controversial side has also shadowed his career through the years. Shortly after Noah was announced as Stewart's replacement, old tweets dubbed as misogynistic and anti-Semitic surfaced, causing backlash from social media users. "To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn't land is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a comedian," Noah tweeted at the time in response to the outrage.

Beyond a few problematic tweets, however, Noah has remained quite shady through the years. Here's a closer look.