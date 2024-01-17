What Brittney Griner's Life In Prison Was Really Like

To her fans, Brittney Griner is recognized as one of the most prominent women in basketball, earning such honors as being a college champion during her Baylor days, two Olympic gold medals, and several WNBA and EuroLeague titles. But others don't so much recognize the athlete for her accomplishments on the hardwoods, but for when she served hard time in Russia in 2022.

Griner's nightmare started when she was arrested upon arrival at an airport just outside of Moscow, where border officials arrested her on drug charges and promptly threw her into a detention center. The baller spent nearly a year in sub-par conditions in a country notoriously intolerant towards Americans, the LGBT+ community, and visible minorities. With political backroom dealings complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it looked like the only way Griner would ever regain her freedom lay in serving her sentence, assuming she survived.

Ultimately, she beat those odds. "I'm no stranger to hard times," Griner said at a media conference in the U.S. after she was freed, per ABC News. "You're going to be faced with adversities throughout your life. This was a pretty big one." The athlete hasn't fully elaborated on her experience, but several anecdotes and accounts from former prisoners in Russia have shed enough light to paint a picture of what she went through behind bars.