The Signs Kamala Harris And Nikki Haley Can't Stand Each Other

Having two women of color as potential presidents of the United States is excellent progress. Still, just because Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley are fellow trailblazers, it doesn't mean they're supportive of each other in any way. You don't have to be a genius to work out that the two politicians loathe each other.

At first glance, Harris and Haley have a lot in common. They're fearless and successful women who have fought to the top in a male-dominated field. Before Harris entered politics, she was the district attorney of San Francisco. Meanwhile, Haley was the governor of South Carolina and the United States ambassador to the United Nations. They're both wealthy in their own right, with Forbes listing Harris' fortune at $7 million and Haley's at $8 million. They're also outspoken critics of Donald Trump and women of color from a first-generation immigrant background. Haley's parents are Punjabi Sihks, while Harris' are Indian and Jamaican.

However, that's where the similarities end. Haley, whose real name is Nimrata Randhawa has been critiqued for changing her name and identifying as white, while Harris embraces her biracial heritage. "I'm black and proud of being black," she told "The Breakfast Club" in February 2019. "I was born black. I will die black." Given their marked differences, it's little surprise you don't have to dig that deep to find signs that Harris and Haley can't stand each other.