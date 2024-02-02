Travis Kelce Supposedly Made A Fortune From His Pfizer Commercial

With Patrick Mahomes as the face of State Farm and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield starring in his own series of Progressive commercials, it feels like insurance ads are becoming an NFL player's bread-and-butter. But we're seeing football stars branch out beyond telling us to bundle home and auto. In 2023, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared in spots for Lowe's and Bud Light, while Travis and Jason Kelce — along with a cameo from Mama Kelce! — reminded us that Campbell's Chunky soup really is the way to go.

Speaking of Travis Kelce, you're probably seeing him in a lot outside of NFL games. According to Reddit, the future Hall of Famer has shown up in more game day ads than any other celebrity, edging out his teammate Mahomes and Jake from State Farm.

In addition to repping Campbells, Kelce has appeared in spots for State Farm, Subway, Experian, and Pfizer. In the Pfizer commercial, Travis takes a break from smooching Taylor Swift to tell us that being a responsible partner means getting vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. "Huh, two things at once," Travis muses, before launching into multi-tasking mode (cue simultaneous barbecuing and mowing the lawn). Pfizer isn't an obvious choice for an NFL athlete, but with the amount of money Pfizer paid Travis, the decision makes perfect sense. In fact, Travis reportedly made more from his Pfizer commercial than he does in a whole NFL season.