Travis Kelce Supposedly Made A Fortune From His Pfizer Commercial
With Patrick Mahomes as the face of State Farm and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield starring in his own series of Progressive commercials, it feels like insurance ads are becoming an NFL player's bread-and-butter. But we're seeing football stars branch out beyond telling us to bundle home and auto. In 2023, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared in spots for Lowe's and Bud Light, while Travis and Jason Kelce — along with a cameo from Mama Kelce! — reminded us that Campbell's Chunky soup really is the way to go.
Speaking of Travis Kelce, you're probably seeing him in a lot outside of NFL games. According to Reddit, the future Hall of Famer has shown up in more game day ads than any other celebrity, edging out his teammate Mahomes and Jake from State Farm.
In addition to repping Campbells, Kelce has appeared in spots for State Farm, Subway, Experian, and Pfizer. In the Pfizer commercial, Travis takes a break from smooching Taylor Swift to tell us that being a responsible partner means getting vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. "Huh, two things at once," Travis muses, before launching into multi-tasking mode (cue simultaneous barbecuing and mowing the lawn). Pfizer isn't an obvious choice for an NFL athlete, but with the amount of money Pfizer paid Travis, the decision makes perfect sense. In fact, Travis reportedly made more from his Pfizer commercial than he does in a whole NFL season.
Travis Kelce made $20 million as the face of Pfizer
How much money did Pfizer offer Travis Kelce before he agreed to do the spot? Hint: It was a lot. According to Sportskeeda, the tight end was paid $20 million to appear in Pfizer commercials. It's a whopping amount of money, even more so when you consider that his annual NFL salary is $14.3 million, per Spotrac. And, with a net worth of $40 million as of 2024, one payday from Pfizer accounts for half of those earnings.
So, why did Pfizer land on Kelce as the perfect spokesperson? For one thing, it could be because Kelce's relationship with megastar Taylor Swift has seen him become a celebrity in his own right even beyond his athletic fame. For another, his crossover appeal makes him a hugely recognizable figure in the NFL, and the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most successful franchises in modern history.
Despite the boatload of money that Pfizer paid Kelce, though, experts aren't sure the campaign's message is landing. Christopher Morse, PhD, chair of the Department of Communication at Bryant University, told Fox News, "People are tired of talking about [COVID-19]." He went on to explain that even Kelce's superstar appeal might not be enough to sway public opinion. "I would argue that for health, celebrities don't work very well, in general," he added, citing privacy concerns. And Morse isn't the only one who thinks so.
Aaron Rodgers got into a Pfizer war with Travis Kelce
Plenty of people feel like Travis Kelce is a sell-out, thanks to the payday he received from Pfizer. "Travis Kelce ... who's believing in, 'Oh, I'm paid off by Pfizer. Guys, get two shots at the same time, that's the healthiest thing you could ever do with your life,'" UFC star Colby Covington complained, per MMA Weekly. Under a video of the interview posted to YouTube, one fan commented, "Travis doesn't care about your health or wellbeing, he only cares about his bank account." Another user seemed to agree, writing, "When I saw that commercial ... literally every ounce of respect I had for Kelce left my body immediately."
But it was fellow NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers who had the most critical take. Rodgers previously sparked controversy by telling people he was "immunized" against COVID-19 (read: not vaccinated) and leaned on his friend, controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, for medical advice. Unsurprisingly, Rodgers mocked Kelce for his Pfizer ads, calling him "Mr. Pfizer," per People. But in true Kelce fashion, the Chiefs star waved off the criticism. "I thought it was pretty good," he joked during a press conference (via the official Kansas City Chiefs YouTube), speaking on Rodgers' moniker. "With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer."
And at the end of the day, it's not about the money for Kelce, who has plenty of cash already. "I got [the Pfizer vaccine] because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by it, 1,000%," he added.