Tragic Details About Travis Kelce

If you didn't know who Travis Kelce was pre-Taylor Swift era, you do now. Thanks to millions of Swifties, the ongoing relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop star has dominated the news cycle ever since the two were first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. It all started when Kelce famously dropped a line about wanting Swift's number on his "New Heights" podcast in July of that year. Though it took a valiant effort or two out of Kelce's playbook (pun intended), the two eventually started getting serious when the "Red" singer showed up at the NFL star's luxury suite to cheer him on when the Chiefs played the Bears. It's a love story, baby, just say, "yes."

A lot has been said about the Ohio native since he snagged Swift's heart. His journey to the NFL was far from linear, and the tight end often recounts his past regrets and mishaps alongside his brother on their joint podcast. Now that he's been plastered on the front page of every news article and magazine, more and more people are interested in the intimate details of Kelce's personal life — whether he likes it or not.

The football star knows a thing or two about tackling more than just players on the field. He's had his fair share of ups and downs in life, and while he shies away from speaking on his dating life, not all topics are off-limits when it comes to the Chiefs player. Here's a look at the tragic details about Travis Kelce.