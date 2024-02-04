Nancy Grace's Transformation Is A Staggering Sight To See

For over 10 years, Nancy Grace had a thriving career as a prosecutor at the Atlanta-Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney's office. When the then-D.A. was set to make an exit, Grace, who would be out of work, weighed her options. Although politics seemed like a possible career path, Grace decided it wasn't an appropriate choice for moral reasons, which she shared in a 2010 interview with Time. "I knew that I had no stomach for politics," she told the outlet. "I didn't want to run for anything. I think all politicians lie."

Luckily for Grace, she didn't have to look for too long to find her new career path. Her 1996 transition to television was easy as pie. Court TV founder Steven Brill had a proposal to have her on the air, and the pair struck a deal. When the D.A. retired, Grace got on a flight headed for the city that never sleeps. "I packed up two bags of clothes and a curling iron, moved to New York, and started Court TV on Monday," she recalled on "Larry King Live."

Since that fated exit, Grace has gained notoriety as a tough-talking no-nonsense legal commentator who does not mince her words. Going from a small-town girl from Georgia to one of the top voices on television, Grace has had quite the evolution.