Lawyer Tells Us What Will Happen If Riley Keough Doesn't Pay Lisa Marie's Massive Debt

With the case's ruling still up in the air, Nicki Swift exclusively consulted Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers. Rahmani confirmed that a UK judge will conclude if Riley Keough owes the debt for Lisa Marie Presley's England estate. He also presented Barclays Bank's potential arguments for seeking repayment. "First, that Keough personally guaranteed the debt, so it doesn't matter what the bank or Presley did. Second, they will argue that they made a timely claim against Presley's estate, within the one-year deadline," Rahmani shared with us.

Rahmani described what each resolution would look like, explaining that Keough could be in hot water if she refuses to pay. He said, "If the judge rules that the debt is valid, Keough will have to pay it, and if she doesn't, she can be sued and Barclay's can get a judgment against her." Rahmani continued, "If the judge rules the debt is invalid, that is the end of the road for Barclay's unless they can get the order overturned on appeal." Only time will tell.

Of course, this is not the first time Keough has encountered this issue. Similarly, according to Entertainment Tonight, Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC sued Presley's estate shortly after Keough became its sole trustee, claiming the late entertainer failed to repay a $3.8 million loan from 2018. However, details of the case's potential outcome remain unknown to the public as of this writing.