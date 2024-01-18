How Riley Keough's Life Changed After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Tragedy struck the Presley family in January 2023 with the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. The reported cause of her death was a "sequelae of small bowel obstruction" brought about by a surgery that occurred years prior. She left behind her mom, Priscilla, and three remaining children: Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. In the wake of this loss, Keough has had to step up to lead the family.

Lisa Marie and Keough were notably close, with the "Magic Mike" star sharing with Vanity Fair that she couldn't have asked for a better parent. "She was really one of a kind," she reflected. "She was a very powerful presence and extremely loving and extremely loyal and sort of a lioness — a fierce woman, and a really wonderful mother. I think that would be my summary because I'm her daughter. She was the best mom." And while losing Lisa Marie was devastating, her previous experience with profound loss, having lost her brother Benjamin in 2020, made her better equipped to cope with her mother's demise. She used the strength she gained from that time in her life to get her through this new challenge.

Keough immediately sprung into action after Lisa Marie's passing, but it wasn't easy. From moving in with her sisters to taking the reins of the Presley estate, the actor her work cut out for her.