The Special Family Meaning Behind Riley Keough's Daughter's Name

Elvis Presley's granddaughter has not had an easy life. Indeed, Riley Keough's childhood wasn't as glamorous as you might think — far from it. The "Daisy Jones & the Six" star has had to deal with a great deal of sadness and heartbreak: from watching her parents, Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, divorce when she was only 5 years old, to dealing with anxiety and losing her beloved brother, Benjamin Keough, to suicide in 2020. Her sibling's death hit her particularly hard and, as she told The New York Times in 2021, "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed." Even speaking was difficult and while she eventually began to push her way past the grief, she was still struggling. She dubbed the time since Benjamin's death "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim." In 2022, she admitted on Instagram he was still an integral part of her life, writing, "Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you."

The pair shared such a tight bond that when Riley (secretly) started her own family in 2022, she honored her late brother when naming her firstborn child. And despite making headlines due to her reportedly fractured relationship with grandmother Priscilla Presley following Lisa Marie's 2023 death, she also paid homage to the Presley side of her family.

Here's the special family meaning behind Riley Keough's daughter's name, as well as everything we know about her so far.