Where Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough Stand After Their Legal Battle

Lisa Marie Presley's unexpected death in February caused her family a lot of pain — and also some legal drama. Just two weeks after Elvis Presley's only child died at 54, her mother, Priscilla Presley, contested her will, ET reported. Priscilla objected to a 2016 amendment that replaced her and former family business manager Barry Siegel for Lisa Marie's children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, as trustees of the 1993 trust Lisa Marie established to protect her interests in the Elvis estate.

Because Benjamin died in 2020, Keough was the one Priscilla took to court. In her lawsuit, Priscilla questioned the validity of the amendment, which she argued may not have been included by her daughter. She also argued it violated the terms of the trust, which required she be notified of changes to the will. Priscilla and Keough settled their dispute in May. While they kept the details of the agreement confidential, Riley agreed to pay a reported sum of $1 million to her grandmother, in addition to covering her legal fees, the New York Times reported.

Priscilla will also be kept as a paid adviser for 10 years, though the amount she'll receive for the role is unclear. Amid the legal proceedings, Priscilla denied there was any bad blood in the family because of it. "We are just fine," she said during her "An Evening with Priscilla Presley" tour in April. Despite her assertions, Keough and Priscilla reportedly stopped talking. But they seem to be in a better place now.