Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough's Battle Over Lisa Marie's Estate Is Finally Over
The legal fight over the estate of Lisa Marie Presley between Lisa Marie's mother (and Elvis' ex-wife), Priscilla Presley, and her daughter, Riley Keough, has come to a decision.
The singer and only daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley tragically died after suffering cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023. Sadly, there was much turmoil amongst the Presley family after Lisa Marie's unexpected death. On January 26, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Priscilla had filed a petition to void a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will and testament that put Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough in charge of the estate.
Elvis's ex-wife Priscilla claimed that Lisa Marie's signature on the document was questionable and seemed to be not notarized among other inconsistencies. After months of battling through the courts, the grandmother and granddaughter came to a settlement agreement for an unknown amount on May 16. Now, a singular name is in the process of officially being the "Lights Out" singer's trustee.
Riley Keough to be the sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's estate
The process of sorting out the struggle over singer Lisa Marie Presley's affairs is one more step towards being over. According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, daughter Riley Keough submitted the papers on June 12 to officially become the sole trustee of her mother's estate along with the "sub-trusts" of Lisa Marie's other two children, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.
The "Daisy Jones and the Six" actor's lawyer noted in the filing that she will not take a "trustee fee" from the estate, which Priscilla Presley allegedly would have done. Priscilla's settlement will come from a "one-time" payment from Lisa Marie's trust, and she will still play a smaller role as the one in charge of the sub-trust for Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.
With the legal debacle behind them, Priscilla gave a statement to Entertainment Tonight that "the Presley family is stronger than ever" after resolving her "request for document interpretation" on Lisa Marie's trust.
"Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter," she wrote in her statement. "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together."