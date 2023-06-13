Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough's Battle Over Lisa Marie's Estate Is Finally Over

The process of sorting out the struggle over singer Lisa Marie Presley's affairs is one more step towards being over. According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, daughter Riley Keough submitted the papers on June 12 to officially become the sole trustee of her mother's estate along with the "sub-trusts" of Lisa Marie's other two children, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

The "Daisy Jones and the Six" actor's lawyer noted in the filing that she will not take a "trustee fee" from the estate, which Priscilla Presley allegedly would have done. Priscilla's settlement will come from a "one-time" payment from Lisa Marie's trust, and she will still play a smaller role as the one in charge of the sub-trust for Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.

With the legal debacle behind them, Priscilla gave a statement to Entertainment Tonight that "the Presley family is stronger than ever" after resolving her "request for document interpretation" on Lisa Marie's trust.

"Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter," she wrote in her statement. "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together."