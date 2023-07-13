We Now Know Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause Of Death

Lisa Marie Presley tragically lost her life in January at the age of 54, according to People. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news of her daughter's death in a statement, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Lisa Marie's death was an utter shock to the entire world as just days before her passing she had attended the Golden Globes. Many were curious as to what could have caused the sudden tragedy. Initially, reports revealed that the singer-songwriter had suffered from cardiac arrest, but we now know the official cause of death.

TMZ obtained documents from the L.A. County Coroner that revealed Lisa Marie had suffered from " sequelae of small bowel obstruction." For those who may not be familiar with this health condition, small bowel obstruction "is a condition in which the small intestine becomes blocked," per SCL Health. Unfortunately, Lisa Marie tragically died from this condition. However, TMZ added that the drugs in her system, as outlined in the toxicology report, could have contributed to Lisa Marie's small bowel obstruction.