We Now Know Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause Of Death
Lisa Marie Presley tragically lost her life in January at the age of 54, according to People. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news of her daughter's death in a statement, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
Lisa Marie's death was an utter shock to the entire world as just days before her passing she had attended the Golden Globes. Many were curious as to what could have caused the sudden tragedy. Initially, reports revealed that the singer-songwriter had suffered from cardiac arrest, but we now know the official cause of death.
TMZ obtained documents from the L.A. County Coroner that revealed Lisa Marie had suffered from " sequelae of small bowel obstruction." For those who may not be familiar with this health condition, small bowel obstruction "is a condition in which the small intestine becomes blocked," per SCL Health. Unfortunately, Lisa Marie tragically died from this condition. However, TMZ added that the drugs in her system, as outlined in the toxicology report, could have contributed to Lisa Marie's small bowel obstruction.
Lisa Marie Presley had opioids in her system
Lisa Marie Presley had opioids in her system when she died, according to TMZ. Citing Presley's toxicology report, the outlet announced that Presley's blood contained traces of Oxycodone and Buprenorphine, the second of which was an anti-opioid addiction aid. Quetiapine — which, according to Mayo Clinic, is commonly prescribed to individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia — was also present. Mayo Clinic also lists Oxycodone and Buprenorphine as two drugs that patients should not ingest concurrently with Quetiapine, except under rare medically approved circumstances. Additionally, the toxicology report revealed that Presley's home was devoid of any narcotics or drug paraphernalia. Hopefully finally knowing the circumstances surrounding Presley's death has brought her loved ones a little peace.
The details of Presley's death come just one day after Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, posted a tender tribute to her mom and brother, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. According to People, Riley posted an old photo of Benjamin posing on Presley's back to her Instagram Story. She captioned the sweet photo, "Missing you both."