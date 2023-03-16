Michael Lockwood's Custody Of Twins With Lisa Marie Reportedly Ruffles Feathers In Presley Family

There's no doubt that the Elvis Presley family has been through some tough times, including the tragic death of his only child, Lisa Marie Presley. On January 12, Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, took to Instagram to inform fans that Lisa Marie wasn't doing well and she asked fans for prayers. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care," she wrote in the update. Not too long after, the news of Lisa Marie's death broke, and Priscilla penned an emotional tribute to her daughter on what would have been her 55th birthday. TMZ reports that while Lisa Marie's official cause of death could take months to be determined, she was on a destructive path ahead of her death. According to the outlet, Lisa Marie was taking opioids and lost around 40 or 50 pounds in the weeks leading up to her death.

Lisa Marie had four children — Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, Finley Lockwood, and Harper Lockwood. She shared her late son, Benjamin, and daughter, Riley, with ex-husband Danny Keough and twins Harper and Finley with her ex, Michael Lockwood. Following Lisa Marie's death, Lockwood issued a statement to People about his ex-wife's passing. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," he stated, sharing that the most important thing for him is to take care of the twins.

But, the custody battle over the twins is causing family drama.