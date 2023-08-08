Riley Keough Settles Rumors About Priscilla Presley's Graceland Ban Once And For All

Riley Keough has finally addressed rumors about whether she banned her grandmother, Priscilla Presley from Graceland. It would probably be an understatement to say that Riley and the Presley family have had one of the worst years in the history of their lives. In January, Lisa Marie Presley passed away from a bowel obstruction, which doctors originally thought to be caused by cardiac arrest However, as BBC reported, Lisa the obstruction sent her into cardiac arrest. The former musician was the daughter of Elvis Presley, who passed away on August 16, 1977.

Lisa left behind her three surviving children: Keough and her sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood. Keough was Lisa's only adult child, so she was automatically granted rights to Lisa's fortune. Unfortunately, Keough's grandmother, Priscilla contested Lisa's will — which according to her, previously listed her as the beneficiary, per Deadline.

Ultimately, a judge sided with Keough, though Priscilla did walk away with an undetermined seven-figure payout, per TMZ. Unfortunately, rumors about Keough and Priscilla's tattered bond continued to spread. Prior to the settlement, Graceland's PR team attempted to correct a story claiming that Priscilla had been banned from the property, according to Entertainment Tonight. "These reports are entirely untrue," said the statement. "No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie's passing." Now Keough herself has spoken up about Priscilla's right (or lack thereof) to visit Graceland.