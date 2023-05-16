Priscilla Presley Scores Hefty Payout In Legal Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust

Lisa Marie Presley's death was unexpected and left many things up in the air, including her assets. When the musician passed away, she left behind a trust that included the famous Graceland, as well as stakes in Elvis Presley Enterprise, per CNN. But who was to get those assets after her death? This question spawned a lengthy legal battle, culminating in a settlement after five long months.

In January 2023, Priscilla Presley was eager to take charge of her daughter's estate, as she believed she was the appointed trustee. However, a new document, brought forth in January, named Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough and her late son Benjamin Keough as the official trustees, per TMZ, thereby making Riley the sole trustee at the time of her death. But Priscilla was not about to let this slide. She questioned whether or not the document was fraudulent, claiming the signature was inconsistent with Lisa Marie's and that the document was never shared with her, which would have been required to change the trustee. This new document caused tension in the Presley family, as Priscilla and Riley were reportedly at odds with one another.

Over time, however, the two have seemingly come to an agreement, as the case has finally been settled, according to TMZ. And it looks like Priscilla is walking away with a lot more than some might've expected.