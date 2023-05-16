Priscilla Presley Scores Hefty Payout In Legal Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust
Lisa Marie Presley's death was unexpected and left many things up in the air, including her assets. When the musician passed away, she left behind a trust that included the famous Graceland, as well as stakes in Elvis Presley Enterprise, per CNN. But who was to get those assets after her death? This question spawned a lengthy legal battle, culminating in a settlement after five long months.
In January 2023, Priscilla Presley was eager to take charge of her daughter's estate, as she believed she was the appointed trustee. However, a new document, brought forth in January, named Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough and her late son Benjamin Keough as the official trustees, per TMZ, thereby making Riley the sole trustee at the time of her death. But Priscilla was not about to let this slide. She questioned whether or not the document was fraudulent, claiming the signature was inconsistent with Lisa Marie's and that the document was never shared with her, which would have been required to change the trustee. This new document caused tension in the Presley family, as Priscilla and Riley were reportedly at odds with one another.
Over time, however, the two have seemingly come to an agreement, as the case has finally been settled, according to TMZ. And it looks like Priscilla is walking away with a lot more than some might've expected.
Priscilla Presley reportedly receives millions in Lisa Marie case
No doubt, Priscilla Presley was already rolling in dough, but her stacks just got bigger. According to TMZ, Priscilla and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, have come to an agreement regarding Lisa Marie Presley's trust. Although details about the settlement are scarce, the outlet revealed that Priscilla walked away with a lump sum of money somewhere in the millions.
Leading up to the final decision, Keough and Priscilla were on good terms, despite all the rumors of bad blood. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Priscilla had opened up about the supposed feud during a Q&A. The source shared, "They [the rumors] weren't true. It was very brief, but she [Priscilla] just said, 'Don't believe what's been said.'"
It looks like Priscilla was telling the truth, too, because despite her hefty payout, both parties seem happy with the settlement, according to People. Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla's lawyer, told reporters, "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy. Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future." As for the "Daisy Jones & the Six" star, family gatherings won't be so awkward with her grandmother because Keough is also fine with the settlement. Keough's attorney shared, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it." So, it looks like the Presley family is back on track as they move forward from this bump in the road.