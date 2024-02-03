Tracy Chapman Gets A Hefty Paycheck From Luke Combs' Cover Of Fast Car

Tracy Chapman has made an unexpected career comeback thanks to an unlikely source. Country singer Luke Combs' cover of "Fast Car" propelled Chapman back into the spotlight and introduced her nearly 36-year-old folk anthem to a whole new audience. Even better, Chapman's also enjoying a hefty windfall thanks to royalty payments from Combs' cover.

Chapman originally released the song in 1988. It shot to No. 6 on the Billboard 100 chart and became an instant classic. When Combs' version came out in 2023, it reached No. 2 on the Billboard 100 and stayed No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for a month. Combs' placement made Chapman the first solo Black female writer to top the country chart since its inception in 1990. It also secured her the top spot on Billboard's Country Songwriters chart in June 2023. "I never expected to find myself on the country charts but I'm honored to be there," Chapman told Billboard. "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced Fast Car."

Although Combs was the one to thrust Chapman's "Fast Car" back onto the charts, he wasn't the first to cover the track. A slew of other musicians have lent their talents to the song, including Passenger, Sam Smith, Black Pumas, and Justin Bieber, among others. Still, Combs' version is by far the most successful — and lucrative. So, how much money has Chapman earned from Combs' "Fast Car" cover?