How Billie Eilish Candidly Confirmed Her Split From Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish is used to grabbing the headlines for her record-breaking music career and unique style. Still, in 2022, her relationship with Jesse Rutherford unwittingly thrust her into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Eilish and Rutherford called it quits after just six months of dating. However, they faced a barrage of criticism during their time together.

Eilish was 20 and Rutherford was 30 when they were first linked in October 2022. The romantic jig was up after a fan posted a TikTok video showing the couple leaving a haunted maze in Los Angeles. "OMG, I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights," the video overlay reads. Set to Eilish's hit, "Bad Guy," she and Rutherford are seen holding hands as they stroll out of the maze at Universal Studios Hollywood. The "Eyelashes" — Eilish's fans — were not impressed. "Why is everyone so hyped about Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford? It literally makes my skin crawl. That is not a good age gap guys," a concerned fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2022.

Eilish and Rutherford went social media official on November 1, 2022, when she posted a carousel of pics from Halloween on Instagram. They included a photo of The Neighbourhood vocalist clad in a giant pumpkin outfit and a video of him in full clown regalia. It was a soft launch of their relationship, which seemingly remained relatively drama-free right up until Eilish confirmed she'd split from Rutherford in August 2023.