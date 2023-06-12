A Look At Billie Eilish's Dating History
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential pop stars on the planet, meaning there's just as much focus on her upcoming albums as there is interest in her dating life. Naturally, when Eilish broke up with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford in May 2023, the news made headlines. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," Eilish's rep told Page Six at the time. Any cheating allegations were "false," and we'll remember this relatively short-lived 'ship for the time that Eilish and Rutherford hit the Gucci red carpet sporting a giant designer blanket. Relatable, right?
Some fans rejoiced at the split, given the concern over Eilish and Rutherford's age difference, but Eilish's stance on dating implies that her ex was no flash in the pan. Rather, the "When The Party's Over" hitmaker picks her partners with care because she finds dating to be difficult. "I'm not a serial dater ... I don't go to stuff and flirt with people. It's really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you're out of their league," Eilish explained on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2021. "Last year, I thought that I'd be single for the rest of my life. I genuinely couldn't even picture myself in a relationship of any sort." We'd like to counter that last bit by pointing out that Eilish's dating history proves she's a far cry from a spinster.
Fans weren't on board with Brandon Quention Adams
Despite her fear that she'd be "single for life," Billie Eilish's dating history suggests there are plenty of people lining up for a chance with the singer. The Grammy winner's first (sort of) public relationship was with Brandon Quention Adams, per Popsugar. Eilish disclosed the romance in her 2021 documentary, "The World's a Little Blurry," referring to her then-boyfriend simply as "Q." Given the timeline of the documentary, fans believe she first dated the rapper in 2018, when she was just 16 and Adams was a cool 21. As Seventeen notes, people also believe that the age difference meant the relationship was characterized by an unhealthy power dynamic. Cue Eilish's hit "Your Power," although the singer addressed the rumors via this vague Instagram disclaimer that the hit was actually inspired by "many different situations."
What is clear is that viewers had lots of opinions of Adams and his portrayal in the documentary, most of which weren't positive. Fans voiced their thoughts by attacking Adams online, prompting Eilish to jump in with a reminder to "be nice to people no matter what." As to what led to the breakup, Eilish explained that she "wasn't happy" and she "didn't want the same things he wanted." With Adams putting in minimal effort — like not attending a Coachella party with Eilish — a split seemed inevitable. However, judging by Eilish's defense of Adams online, she doesn't hold any grudges.
Matthew Taylor Vorce and Brandon Quention Adams prove that Billie Eilish has a type
After Brandon Quention Adams and before Jesse Rutherford, there was Matthew Tyler Vorce. In 2021, Page Six published photos of Billie Eilish "cozying up" to Vorce over coffee. By 2022 however, the romance had run its course, and as with Adams, fans were quick to blame Vorce for everything that had gone wrong. Cheating hearsay led the "Bad Guy" singer to take to Instagram Stories to clear his name (via Page Six), writing, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the Internet is dangerous."
After the breakup, Eilish fell hard for Rutherford. "I managed to get ... to a point in my life ... where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive but pulled his a**!" she told Vanity Fair in November 2022. "Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone." Fans did not share in Eilish's joy; rather, her 10-year age difference with the singer sparked widespread concern. "Why is everyone so hyped about Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford? It literally makes my skin crawl. That is not a good age gap guys," one fan wrote on Twitter in 2022.
Currently, Eilish is a free agent, but given her history, chances are she'll be dating an older singer-songwriter type in the (near) future.