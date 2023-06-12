A Look At Billie Eilish's Dating History

Billie Eilish is one of the most influential pop stars on the planet, meaning there's just as much focus on her upcoming albums as there is interest in her dating life. Naturally, when Eilish broke up with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford in May 2023, the news made headlines. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," Eilish's rep told Page Six at the time. Any cheating allegations were "false," and we'll remember this relatively short-lived 'ship for the time that Eilish and Rutherford hit the Gucci red carpet sporting a giant designer blanket. Relatable, right?

Some fans rejoiced at the split, given the concern over Eilish and Rutherford's age difference, but Eilish's stance on dating implies that her ex was no flash in the pan. Rather, the "When The Party's Over" hitmaker picks her partners with care because she finds dating to be difficult. "I'm not a serial dater ... I don't go to stuff and flirt with people. It's really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you're out of their league," Eilish explained on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2021. "Last year, I thought that I'd be single for the rest of my life. I genuinely couldn't even picture myself in a relationship of any sort." We'd like to counter that last bit by pointing out that Eilish's dating history proves she's a far cry from a spinster.