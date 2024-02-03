The Drama Involving Tracy Chapman And Luke Combs' Hit Song Fast Car

With the Grammy Awards on the horizon, fans are anticipating some exciting performances, including a duet between Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs. Combs' rendition of Chapman's 1988 folk rock song "Fast Car" earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. When Combs won the single of the year award at the CMAs, he gushed, "First and foremost, I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all time," per Today. Despite the excitement, Combs' "Fast Car" version has stirred up drama.

Combs' 2023 cover took the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Additionally, Chapman became the first Black female solo writer to top the chart since its 1990 premiere. With the resurgence of her track, Chapman also topped the Billboard's Country Songwriters chart. The original "Fast Car" singer told Billboard, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there. I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'" Chapman's return to the spotlight has also come with a hefty paycheck from Combs' cover.

Chapman received numerous accolades when she released "Fast Car." In 1989, the Grammy-nominated artist won three awards, including Best Pop Vocal Performance for the hit. But her "Fast Car" success, in relation to Combs', has stirred up debate among listeners and the media. While Chapman and Combs seem supportive of one another, some are calling attention to issues affecting the music industry.