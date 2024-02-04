Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Look So Grown Up Now

Lisa Marie Presley's priority was her children. Her mother, Priscilla, shares touching family moments online from time to time, which shows how quickly Lisa Marie's twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, are growing up. Lisa Marie once told Healthy Living that her kids and family were always top of mind for her.

"I am very protective," she told the outlet. "I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective. They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy. When they get older sometimes I don't think it ever ends. When they get past 18 I think their problems just get bigger to be honest (laughs); that's always a struggle." Lisa Marie and then-husband Michael Lockwood shared the girls, who are 15 now, prior to her death.

Lisa Marie previously shared her devastating thoughts about losing her son Benjamin Keough to suicide and described staying strong and keeping going for the sake of her daughters. As Harper and Finley keep growing up, it's hard not to see their dearly departed mama in their faces.