Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Look So Grown Up Now
Lisa Marie Presley's priority was her children. Her mother, Priscilla, shares touching family moments online from time to time, which shows how quickly Lisa Marie's twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, are growing up. Lisa Marie once told Healthy Living that her kids and family were always top of mind for her.
"I am very protective," she told the outlet. "I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective. They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy. When they get older sometimes I don't think it ever ends. When they get past 18 I think their problems just get bigger to be honest (laughs); that's always a struggle." Lisa Marie and then-husband Michael Lockwood shared the girls, who are 15 now, prior to her death.
Lisa Marie previously shared her devastating thoughts about losing her son Benjamin Keough to suicide and described staying strong and keeping going for the sake of her daughters. As Harper and Finley keep growing up, it's hard not to see their dearly departed mama in their faces.
The twins are teen versions of mom
While Priscilla Presley rarely posts photos of her and her granddaughters on social media, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley opted to share a photo on Instagram to celebrate her granddaughters, Finley and Harper, graduating from middle school.
"Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!" Priscilla wrote, followed by heart emojis. Both Finley and Harper are teens and look more like their mom these days — particularly Harper rocking the dark hair like her grandmother and mom. It was reported that Priscilla and the twins' father, Michael Lockwood, were at the graduation; however, sister Riley Keough was not there.
Although he didn't post a picture of the girls to mark their 15th Birthday on October 7, 2023, Lockwood opted to share Instagram sentiments for his little girls, who are growing up quite fast. Alongside an image of the gifts he got for his girls, he wrote, "[15 years ] goes by in a blink of an eye Mega amounts of love abound. Many Thanks to everyone who sent their love and Birthday wishes." It was the girl's first birthday bash without their mother, which we imagine was quite difficult.
Harper and Finley are growing up fast
Neither Harper nor Finley Lockwood really use their Instagram accounts much. Even so, the two look so grown up in the few posts they have shared. In one photo particularly, Harper looks remarkably like a teen version of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley. Not to mention how grown-up Finley looks in her TikTok videos. These two beautiful girls are growing up so fast. No doubt they will continue to be the spitting image of their mama in the years to come.
In a touching tribute to Lisa Marie on what would have been her birthday, Finley shared a throwback photo from the '90s of her late mom in a now-deleted Instagram post on February 1, 2024. The heartfelt caption read, "Happy birthday mama. I'm so lucky [you're] my mom. I wouldn't be who I am today without you. I miss you and love you so much," Per People. That post was deleted and replaced with a series of images captioned "little things" on Finley's Instagram.