The Shady Side Of Patrick Mahomes' Father Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Besides his feats on the football field, Patrick Mahomes is known for his problematic family — including his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes. But his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has his own fair share of controversial moments.

Mahomes Sr. — a former Major League Baseball player — was arrested for a DWI in Texas, one week before his son was set to play in Super Bowl LVIII, according to CBS Sports. This marks at least the third time that Patrick Sr. was charged with a DWI, according to public records. Although Patrick Sr. has been released on a $10,000 bond, he's facing a third-degree felony charge and possibly a decade in prison. Patrick previously served 40 days in jail, spread out over several weekends, after getting a second or more DWI charge in 2019, according to TMZ.

The Mahomes family hasn't spoken out about Patrick Sr. and his legal trouble. Patrick Jr. has had other important things on his mind while practicing alongside Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl. During a press conference, he detailed his areas of focus while preparing for the big game. "You want to make sure you get the whole game plan in, get all your questions asked and answered so next week when you're reviewing you can just go into the fine details that you might not have the chance to do in the regular game week," said Patrick Jr. (via Chiefs Wire). After all, it isn't the first time Patrick Sr. has come under fire.