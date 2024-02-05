The Shady Side Of Patrick Mahomes' Father Patrick Mahomes Sr.
Besides his feats on the football field, Patrick Mahomes is known for his problematic family — including his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes. But his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has his own fair share of controversial moments.
Mahomes Sr. — a former Major League Baseball player — was arrested for a DWI in Texas, one week before his son was set to play in Super Bowl LVIII, according to CBS Sports. This marks at least the third time that Patrick Sr. was charged with a DWI, according to public records. Although Patrick Sr. has been released on a $10,000 bond, he's facing a third-degree felony charge and possibly a decade in prison. Patrick previously served 40 days in jail, spread out over several weekends, after getting a second or more DWI charge in 2019, according to TMZ.
The Mahomes family hasn't spoken out about Patrick Sr. and his legal trouble. Patrick Jr. has had other important things on his mind while practicing alongside Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl. During a press conference, he detailed his areas of focus while preparing for the big game. "You want to make sure you get the whole game plan in, get all your questions asked and answered so next week when you're reviewing you can just go into the fine details that you might not have the chance to do in the regular game week," said Patrick Jr. (via Chiefs Wire). After all, it isn't the first time Patrick Sr. has come under fire.
Social media sounds off on Patrick's father
NFL fans had quite a bit to say about Patrick Mahomes' father getting into more legal trouble just a week before the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Patrick Jr. received a ton of support from football fans who felt that his family was a bad look. "Mahomes really has the worst supporting family cast in the NFL," tweeted one fan. "Is Patrick the only normal one in his family ??" tweeted a second fan. Another fan wrote, "Wife: Horrible, Brother: Horrible, Dad: Chill but horrible influence, Kelce: Friend but now has to deal with taylor swift every second. Bro needs to pull a Rodgers." Yes, Rodgers, as in Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, who's been openly estranged from his family for years.
Several fans also stressed their opinion that Patrick. Jr. shouldn't be held responsible for his (very unpopular) family's actions. "Patrick Mahomes father is not a reflection on Patrick Mahomes as a person. Stop it," wrote one fan. Many tweets from users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were focused on placing the blame on Patrick. Sr. "How hard is it to call an Uber... really," tweeted another user. "After a 2nd DUI, your license should automatically be suspended for life," wrote another fan. However, Patrick Sr. saw compassion from at least one fan, who offered up a little tough love. "D***...not funny, it's dangerous. Unfortunate for the family, hopefully it doesn't happen again," they tweeted.
Patrick Sr. downplayed his son's accomplishments
In addition to his legal troubles, Patrick Mahomes Sr. has a prior history of being a bit shady. For example, Patrick Sr. recently downplayed his son's football talents when comparing him to ex-NFL stars Tom Brady and Joe Montana. During an interview with Fox News, Patrick Sr. was unable to say that Patrick Mahomes Jr. had reached the level of the former. "That's still to be determined," said Patrick Sr. "He still has a ways to go. I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan." He continued, "[Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better." While Patrick Sr. has been supportive of his son in the past, and probably didn't mean any harm, the optics definitely seem slightly shady.
Brady himself was slightly more diplomatic when discussing the comparisons between himself and Patrick Jr. "There's nothing that Patrick can do, in my opinion, that takes away from what I tried to accomplish in my career and there's nothing that I did [that] can take away from what he's trying to accomplish," Brady said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" (via CNN). "I feel like I tried to be the best I could be and, even though I had sporting idols, like I said, I could never be Steve Young. I could never be Joe Montana."
Did Patrick. Sr shade Taylor Swift?
Patrick Mahomes Sr. almost waged a war against Taylor Swift fans after addressing whether he'd be present in the same suite as her at the game. Although there's no one left in the whole world who doesn't know, Swift is dating his son Patrick Jr.'s Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce. Anyway, Patrick Sr. replied, "I hope not," when asked during the "Evan & Tiki" show if he'd be sitting near Swift during one of Patrick Jr.'s games (via People). He continued, "No, I don't think so. Travis normally has his own thing, and Patrick has his own deal, too. ... I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she's got enough money to get whichever one she wants." Patrick Sr. also complimented Swift, calling her "down to earth."
Although Swifties are easily the most loyal fans in the history of fandom, who always go to bat for Swift when she's insulted, whether purposefully or accidentally, their responses have actually been buried by the other side. Surprisingly, Patrick. Sr. actually received a ton of support for his comments — mostly from Swift's haters, who don't appreciate the continued attention she commands when she attends NFL games. "Bro just wants to watch his son play football and not be shown every 5 plays," tweeted one fan. "He just wants to watch the game, not be [a part] of the charade," wrote a second observer. Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, "Bro just wants to sit and watch his son the GOAT play in peace."