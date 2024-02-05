Kelly Clarkson & Christina Aguilera Can't Escape The Ozempic Gossip At 2024 Grammys
Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera were twinning at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and it's not just because they both dressed in light palettes.
Clarkson, for her part, donned a white, off-the-shoulder gown, gathered in at her waist with a mermaid-esque hemline. Clarkson also wore long, layered curls swept off to the side. According to People, Clarkson accessorized the look with $200,000 worth of Jared Atelier diamonds. Oh, and did we mention that Clarkson's son, Remington, was her date? Meanwhile, Aguilera — who presented onstage with Maluma as her song, "Genie In A Bottle," wafted through the air — opted for a long-sleeved, light blue number that almost looked white underneath the bright theater lights, per Us Weekly! Aguilera also wore her blond locks pushed back from her face.
Although Clarkson and Aguilera both looked absolutely radiant in their Grammy looks, that's not the only similarity between them. Instead, they're the latest celebrities that the public has accused of using Ozempic to drop weight. "That's right, Christina Aguilera! She wanted to fit BACK in the genie bottle! Ozempic?!" tweeted one fan following her appearance. "Christina Aguilera is definitely winning the best looking celebs post Ozempic competition," tweeted another fan. Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, "Ozempic Queen Kelly Clarkson." Another user tweeted, "I need that Ozempic.. Kelly Clarkson [looks] so good."
While most of the tweets were complimentary, it seems that fans think Clarkson and Aguilera had a little help in the weight loss arena ... but have they?
What Kelly and Christina have said about the Ozempic rumors
Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to Ozempic rumors, as questions about the source of her weight loss have floated about since she debuted a noticeably smaller dress size. However, Clarkson and her team have denied using weight loss aids. Instead, a source revealed to Life & Style that Clarkson has "limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas." They continued, "And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She's lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing."
Walking, specifically, has also been a big help for Clarkson. "Walking in the city is quite the workout," shared Clarkson with People in January. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down." She continued, "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
Christina Aguilera, so far, has not addressed any weight loss rumors.