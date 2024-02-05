Kelly Clarkson & Christina Aguilera Can't Escape The Ozempic Gossip At 2024 Grammys

Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera were twinning at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and it's not just because they both dressed in light palettes.

Clarkson, for her part, donned a white, off-the-shoulder gown, gathered in at her waist with a mermaid-esque hemline. Clarkson also wore long, layered curls swept off to the side. According to People, Clarkson accessorized the look with $200,000 worth of Jared Atelier diamonds. Oh, and did we mention that Clarkson's son, Remington, was her date? Meanwhile, Aguilera — who presented onstage with Maluma as her song, "Genie In A Bottle," wafted through the air — opted for a long-sleeved, light blue number that almost looked white underneath the bright theater lights, per Us Weekly! Aguilera also wore her blond locks pushed back from her face.

Although Clarkson and Aguilera both looked absolutely radiant in their Grammy looks, that's not the only similarity between them. Instead, they're the latest celebrities that the public has accused of using Ozempic to drop weight. "That's right, Christina Aguilera! She wanted to fit BACK in the genie bottle! Ozempic?!" tweeted one fan following her appearance. "Christina Aguilera is definitely winning the best looking celebs post Ozempic competition," tweeted another fan. Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, "Ozempic Queen Kelly Clarkson." Another user tweeted, "I need that Ozempic.. Kelly Clarkson [looks] so good."

While most of the tweets were complimentary, it seems that fans think Clarkson and Aguilera had a little help in the weight loss arena ... but have they?