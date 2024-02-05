The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Grammys
Award season brings many joys to entertainment lovers, but it brings even more for fashionistas. The red carpet presents the best, worst, and just plain bizarre of the fashion world all together in one place. The Grammys is one of the best red carpets style-wise. It's often the gift that keeps giving as attendees ditch the elegant and classic and go with the edgy and cool—or attempt to anyway. It's when the attempts fail that the entertainment value skyrockets.
Sure, it's great to marvel at how Jennifer Lopez has smashed it out of the red carpet ballpark yet again in yet another va-va-voom outfit paired with totally on-point hair and makeup. Oh, and Ben Affleck still scrubs up well, too. Still, it's way more fun gawping at the worst-dressed celebs every year at the Grammys — and there's always such a wealth to choose from. At the 2023 Grammys, a deluge of epic worst-dressed celebs crowded the red carpet. Who can forget Shania Twain's utterly bizarre giant polka-dot ponyhair clown suit with a matching witch's hat? Or Harry Styles' sequined open-chested jester jumpsuit. Then, of course, there was Blac Chyna's gothic raven-cross-burlesque dancer combo. This year is no different.
Well, pop open the champers, grab the popcorn, and gather around fashionistas. It's time to round up the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Grammys.
Miley Cyrus goes for the gold mesh
Few Grammys' worst-dressed celebs lists are complete without a Miley Cyrus mention. Over the years, she's delivered and then some on the haute couture horror stakes. Cyrus went and did it again, coming in like a Roman wrecking ball at the 2024 Grammys.
Cyrus channeled sexy Halloween Cleopatra in a glittery chain link mesh thing, complete with a dangling groin accessory. She would have fit right in on the cover of Sports Illustrated during the 51 B.C. era. A red carpet, though? Not so much. Incredibly, John Galliano custom-made the monstrosity in the name of Maison Margiela Artisanal. Still, two thumbs up for Cyrus' blowout, which gave her godmother Dolly Parton a run for her money.
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson make a dubious debut
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson managed to get a babysitter for the night, so they took the opportunity to make their red carpet debut together. Or did they? It's all bets off as Wilson was masquerading as the masked singer, clad in a black retro gas mask with an open fish mouth. It was ... an interesting look ... albeit one that Wilson is used to rocking, being in Slipknot and all.
Osbourne didn't let the side down. From the knees up, she looked old-school glam and gorgeous goth. However, it was all bets off below the knees as her frock turned into a net fishtail that, quite frankly, had no place at all on the Christian Siriano-designed dress.
Jacob Collier clashes, but bravely
Bravo to Jacob Collier! So often, men blend into the background on the red carpet, overshadowed by all the glitzy gowns and garish getups surrounding them. However, Collier never risks the possibility of becoming a wallflower, so he's at least got that going for him.
The Brit is renowned for his colorful carpet ensembles, and he didn't disappoint at the 2024 Grammys. It appeared that Collier took a leaf out of his pop pal Harry Styles' red carpet book. Collier's neon pink roll neck and psychedelic patchwork flared suit gave Styles' 2023 Grammys atrocity a run for its money.
Billie Eilish dons a Barbie varsity jacket
Billie Eilish dialed it in from the ballpark — the ballpark where she was attending a screening of "Barbie," which she wrote the soundtrack for. Eilish was decked out in a Chrome Hearts black and pink-sleeved Barbie-themed varsity jacket.
She paired the bomber with a Willy Chavarria ensemble. The Fresno fashion whizz knocked up huge baggy black pants for Eilish. Sadly, they were designed for somebody 6 feet 5 inches tall, but she made do. Eilish finished her look with a white shirt with a thin black tie.
Boygenius needed a tailor
Boygenius' Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker won big at the Grammys, taking home a total of three trophies. Sadly, they weren't winning on the red carpet, though.
The three were clad in their trademark fitted suits and black ties. However, their matching Thom Browne ensembles were left lacking in the tailoring department. The white suits, which appeared to be comprised of stiff, scratchy viscose, were ill-fitted and unflattering. You could almost scream wedgie. They accessorized the look with a pink chrysanthemum and a red button pinned to the lapel.
Lenny Kravitz went for a Look
Lenny Kravitz usually can do no wrong. He's known for rocking super tight and super sexy get-ups. However, Kravitz appeared to out-Kravitz himself by going full-on BDE on the 2024 Grammys red carpet.
Kravitz's Rick Owens' see-through black mesh top with button-on leather arms and skin-tight black leather pants left little to the imagination. Still, if Kravitz needed to earn a buck or two, he could always join the Chippendales (yes, they are still going and touring in a town near you). Kravitz would fit right in — although, he'd need to ditch the Chrome Hearts jewelry and Dior shades.
Kat Graham's ensemble is out there
Kat Graham was all mother superior on the top, Marilyn Monroe on the bottom. Graham's cream-colored satin fitted full-length dress and long satin gloves could have easily been torn from the "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" costume department, although the brown contrast cut-out kind of ruined the look.
In case it hadn't been ruined enough, though, Graham added a stiff white structured cape from Stéphane Rolland's Fall-Winter 2023 collection, which could have easily been torn from the "Sound of Music" costume wardrobe. She added a pair of Sterling Forever Angelina Statement Stud Earrings and tied an old bit of lace around her neck to finish off.
Maria Mendes went big with accessories
Maria Mendes took a leaf from the Miley Cyrus style book and plumped for a glimmering Romanesque-era ensemble. The jazz singer looked fit to take to the gladiator pit for a chariot race. Mendes didn't go full-on chain mail like Cyrus. Still, she did rock an intricately patterned solid gold face shield resembling a super posh helmet visor.
Mendes paired the look with humungous gold matching earrings that hung like side panels from her ears. Mendes decided to double down on the gold with a gilded sculptured dress and glittery shell-shaped clutch.
Ellie Goulding went for lingerie
Poor Elle Goulding didn't have time to finish getting ready for the 2024 Grammys red carpet. The British singer-songwriter had to run out the door with just her undies on. Luckily for Goulding, her undies comprised a gorgeous black lace Zuhair Murad Couture bustier body suit and lace top hold-up stockings.
It appears Goulding did manage to grab an old net curtain to wrap around herself on the way out the door. Sadly, there seemed to be a bunch of old crow feathers attached to it, though. Well, at least she had time for hair and makeup; they were both spot on.