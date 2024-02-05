The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Grammys

Award season brings many joys to entertainment lovers, but it brings even more for fashionistas. The red carpet presents the best, worst, and just plain bizarre of the fashion world all together in one place. The Grammys is one of the best red carpets style-wise. It's often the gift that keeps giving as attendees ditch the elegant and classic and go with the edgy and cool—or attempt to anyway. It's when the attempts fail that the entertainment value skyrockets.

Sure, it's great to marvel at how Jennifer Lopez has smashed it out of the red carpet ballpark yet again in yet another va-va-voom outfit paired with totally on-point hair and makeup. Oh, and Ben Affleck still scrubs up well, too. Still, it's way more fun gawping at the worst-dressed celebs every year at the Grammys — and there's always such a wealth to choose from. At the 2023 Grammys, a deluge of epic worst-dressed celebs crowded the red carpet. Who can forget Shania Twain's utterly bizarre giant polka-dot ponyhair clown suit with a matching witch's hat? Or Harry Styles' sequined open-chested jester jumpsuit. Then, of course, there was Blac Chyna's gothic raven-cross-burlesque dancer combo. This year is no different.

Well, pop open the champers, grab the popcorn, and gather around fashionistas. It's time to round up the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Grammys.