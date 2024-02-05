Taylor Swift Snubs Travis Kelce In Passionate 2024 Grammys Speeches
As she collected her Grammys for best pop vocal album and album of the year for "Midnights," Taylor Swift teased new music but noticeably left her boyfriend Travis Kelce's name out of her speech. Instead, Swift seized the moment to express her gratitude to the recording academy and thrilled her fans by revealing that her eleventh studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," would be dropping in April 2024
Almost immediately after her acceptance speech, Swift took to Instagram to share the album art of the upcoming project. In the caption, Swift wrote, "All's fair in love and poetry... New album 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.' Out April 19." In the photo carousel, Swift also shared a series of cryptic song lyrics which read, "And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs/ My veins of pitch black ink."
Sure, the announcement of a new album will delight fans hungry for more hits from the world's reigning pop queen, but what really caught people's attention during Swift's speech was the glaring omission of Kelce. Here's what some fans are saying on social media about the apparent Kelce snub.
Fans thought the omission was odd
After clinching the best pop vocal album award for "Midnights," Taylor Swift wasted no time in expressing her gratitude to her fans and dropping her bombshell album announcement. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th," she said. With no nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, it didn't take long for fans to hit social media, buzzing about what they saw as a deliberate omission.
Nick422 posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Taylor Swift doesn't thank Travis Kelce in her Grammy acceptance speech. Is there trouble in paradise?" Meanwhile, others suggested that the broadcasts should've cut to live video of Kelce during her speech like stations do to Swift during Kansas City Chiefs games. In fact, quite a few users alluded to showing Kelce during the acceptance speech.
Insiders told TMZ that Kelce would be unable to attend the Grammys with Swift because of strict pre-Super Bowl schedules. The outlet noted that the Chiefs traveled to Las Vegas the weekend of the Grammy Awards in preparation for the Super Bowl the following weekend.