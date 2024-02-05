Taylor Swift Snubs Travis Kelce In Passionate 2024 Grammys Speeches

As she collected her Grammys for best pop vocal album and album of the year for "Midnights," Taylor Swift teased new music but noticeably left her boyfriend Travis Kelce's name out of her speech. Instead, Swift seized the moment to express her gratitude to the recording academy and thrilled her fans by revealing that her eleventh studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," would be dropping in April 2024

Almost immediately after her acceptance speech, Swift took to Instagram to share the album art of the upcoming project. In the caption, Swift wrote, "All's fair in love and poetry... New album 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.' Out April 19." In the photo carousel, Swift also shared a series of cryptic song lyrics which read, "And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs/ My veins of pitch black ink."

Sure, the announcement of a new album will delight fans hungry for more hits from the world's reigning pop queen, but what really caught people's attention during Swift's speech was the glaring omission of Kelce. Here's what some fans are saying on social media about the apparent Kelce snub.