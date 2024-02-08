What Really Happened Between Troy Aikman And Sandra Bullock?

Acclaimed actress Sandra Bullock's roster of romantic relationships included a famous football player. "The Proposal" actor was briefly connected to famed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, and we're taking a look at what their relationship was like.

Since coming into the limelight, Bullock and Aikman's love life has become a major public interest. "The Blind Side" actor always knew she would have to find a special someone who could fit into her hectic life in the limelight. Speaking with journalist Jimmy Carter, she revealed, "I'm working all the time, and I can't imagine anyone who would want to step into this craziness and say, 'I would like to stay here with her,' but then you never know. You never ever know." Bullock was right: You never know who may come into your life, and she had her share of romantic relationships, but where does Aikman fall in that?

On the outside, Aikman may have seemed like a perfect fit for the actor. He understood what it felt like to deal with the fame Bullock mentioned because of his impressive football career. And while many women were surely throwing themselves at the Cowboys star, he surprisingly has only dated a handful of women in the public eye, including Rhonda Worthery and Abigail Klein. For years, many have suggested that Aikman and Bullock had a romantic past, but what actually happened between the two?