What Really Happened Between Troy Aikman And Sandra Bullock?
Acclaimed actress Sandra Bullock's roster of romantic relationships included a famous football player. "The Proposal" actor was briefly connected to famed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, and we're taking a look at what their relationship was like.
Since coming into the limelight, Bullock and Aikman's love life has become a major public interest. "The Blind Side" actor always knew she would have to find a special someone who could fit into her hectic life in the limelight. Speaking with journalist Jimmy Carter, she revealed, "I'm working all the time, and I can't imagine anyone who would want to step into this craziness and say, 'I would like to stay here with her,' but then you never know. You never ever know." Bullock was right: You never know who may come into your life, and she had her share of romantic relationships, but where does Aikman fall in that?
On the outside, Aikman may have seemed like a perfect fit for the actor. He understood what it felt like to deal with the fame Bullock mentioned because of his impressive football career. And while many women were surely throwing themselves at the Cowboys star, he surprisingly has only dated a handful of women in the public eye, including Rhonda Worthery and Abigail Klein. For years, many have suggested that Aikman and Bullock had a romantic past, but what actually happened between the two?
Sandra Bullock and Troy Aikman's mysterious relationship
There's a lot of mystery surrounding Sandra Bullock and Troy Aikman's rumored relationship. It was once reported that the couple dated in 1995 but kept things extremely low-key. Aikman reportedly fell for Bullock after she starred in the film, "Speed," but ultimately, distance caused the couple to split. Because their romance was long before the internet and social media, there's not much known about their brief relationship. But the spark may have never truly gone away because the "Bird Box" actor and the former Dallas Cowboys star reportedly rekindled their romance years later.
Reportedly, Aikman and Bullock were fresh off their divorces when they decided to give their relationship another go in 2013. A source told The National Enquire, "They got along well when they dated back in the '90s. But they now have so much more in common than they did then." A month later, a source for the Irish Independent revealed that Bullock wanted to hold off from going public with Aikman. They said, "Sandra and Troy have always got on well, but she doesn't want to publicly date him until she's 100 percent ready for a relationship. She's also worried about getting her heart broken, so a no-strings fling is fine, but she's not committing to anything yet." Being a mother to her only child at the time also made Bullock more reserved in her relationship with Aikman.
Sandra Bullock and Troy Aikman moved on
Much like the beginning of their relationship, it's unclear what caused Sandra Bullock and Troy Aikman to call it quits on the second go at love. But what we do know is that both of them eventually moved on.
As of late, the football star has been seeing Haley Clark. While Aikman has been more private about the couple's relationship, Clark has shared a couple of snaps of the two on social media. In June 2023, Clark posted a photo of her and Aikman in front of a scenic viewpoint in Italy. She captioned the post, "We need an Aperol Spritz emoji." Since this posting, the couple has kept their relationship out of the limelight.
As for Bullock, she's faced immense tragedy with her latest relationship. Just a year after she reportedly rekindled her romance with Aikman, Bullock found herself in a new romance with photographer Bryan Randall. The couple dated for eight years before he tragically passed away in 2023 due to his ALS condition. People obtained a statement released by his family that read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request." Bullock kept quiet after his death and has stayed out of the spotlight.