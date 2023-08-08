A Look At Sandra Bullock's Relationship History Before Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has faced her fair share of adversities. Although, none could be more challenging than the death of Bryan Randall, Bullock's longtime partner. After a checkered relationship history, the actor appeared to have finally found her Mr. Right. However, as reported by People, the 57-year-old tragically died August 5 following a three-year struggle with the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Randall's family shared the news of his death via a statement on August 7. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," it read. The actor is notoriously private, but Bullock's sister spoke out following Randall's death, posting a sweet tribute on Instagram. "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," Gesine Bullock-Prado captioned a photo of the model-turned-photographer.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock told Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk" in 2021. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she continued. Well, one look at Sandra Bullock's relationship history before Bryan Randall proves she learned that lesson the hard way.