Blue Bloods: Where Amy Carlson And Donnie Wahlberg Stand Today

"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg's character was forced into widowhood after the show's writers booted his onscreen bride, Amy Carlson, from the show in 2017 following a seven-season run with the police procedural. Carlson spoke with Deadline and shared her displeasure with the way the higher-ups killed her character, Linda Reagan, in a helicopter crash. She also name-dropped Wahlberg, who played Danny Reagan, during the piece. "What I miss most is working with Donnie, and Donnie has been a dream since I left," said Carlson. "He said something really sweet about me on the 'Andy Cohen Live' show the other day, and even the very first night that the series aired this season, he said something about his tears were for missing me and for loss of working with me as an acting partner."

It's true — Wahlberg had nothing but kind words for Carlson on "Watch What Happens Live" while discussing her exit. "She loved working [with me], I loved working with her," Wahlberg told host Andy Cohen. "We were really, really good friends. We had a great working relationship." As for his thoughts on her exit, he said: "I think the show needed to move in a different direction. I think she needed to move in a different direction." He continued, "I think in truth, sometimes being like the wife of the guy, sometimes it doesn't utilize all her talents, as much as I miss her. I know she'll find something great to do next." It's clear that Wahlberg and Carlson shared a fond affection for each other, but are they still close today?