Molly Ringwald's Daughter Mathilda Is All Grown Up & Turning Heads

Molly Ringwald has shared updates with fans over the years as her daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos, has grown up. The eldest of Ringwald's three kids with Panio Gianopoulos has been featured on the "Pretty in Pink" actor's social media from a young age. When Mathilda was 11 years old, Ringwald posted a snap of her daughter twinning alongside a "Sixteen Candles" poster. "She can't escape her mom, even when 'back to school' shopping at Target," Ringwald joked on X, formerly Twitter, in August 2014.

A few years later, when Mathilda was 14 years old, she modelled for J Crew during New York Fashion week in February 2017. Ringwald tagged along and shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot to Instagram. "Stage mom," she wrote in the caption of a photo that showed her daughter prepping for the shoot. She also included a video of Mathilda posing for the camera.

Despite Ringwald's history of starring in teen movies, she still encountered difficulties as Mathilda navigated her own adolescent years. "I feel like I'm very often just as confused and perplexed as anyone else," the "For Keeps" actor told the Huffington Post in February 2020 when her daughter was 16 years old. That same year, Mathilda threw a house party where 200 people showed up and eventually the police were called, as her mother recalled on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on January 25. Now, Matilda is all grown up and stepping out at high-profile events with her mom.