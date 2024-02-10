Molly Ringwald's Daughter Mathilda Is All Grown Up & Turning Heads
Molly Ringwald has shared updates with fans over the years as her daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos, has grown up. The eldest of Ringwald's three kids with Panio Gianopoulos has been featured on the "Pretty in Pink" actor's social media from a young age. When Mathilda was 11 years old, Ringwald posted a snap of her daughter twinning alongside a "Sixteen Candles" poster. "She can't escape her mom, even when 'back to school' shopping at Target," Ringwald joked on X, formerly Twitter, in August 2014.
A few years later, when Mathilda was 14 years old, she modelled for J Crew during New York Fashion week in February 2017. Ringwald tagged along and shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot to Instagram. "Stage mom," she wrote in the caption of a photo that showed her daughter prepping for the shoot. She also included a video of Mathilda posing for the camera.
Despite Ringwald's history of starring in teen movies, she still encountered difficulties as Mathilda navigated her own adolescent years. "I feel like I'm very often just as confused and perplexed as anyone else," the "For Keeps" actor told the Huffington Post in February 2020 when her daughter was 16 years old. That same year, Mathilda threw a house party where 200 people showed up and eventually the police were called, as her mother recalled on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on January 25. Now, Matilda is all grown up and stepping out at high-profile events with her mom.
Molly Ringwald and Mathilda Gianopoulos wear matching outfits to events
In February 2023, Molly Ringwald attended an event for Rodarte during New York Fashion Week with Mathilda Gianopoulos. The pair not only took in the show, but showed support by rocking similar-looking dresses from the brand. "We're both wearing Rodarte dresses, and they just feel so good on the body," Ringwald said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Their color palette also works for me, and with details like flowers and lace, I just love it." Seeing the mother-daughter combo together was notable because not only were they wearing coordinated wardrobes, but it was the first time they attended a public event together since 2017.
Later that year, the "Breakfast Club" star and her daughter attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York together in October 2023. The duo both sported sequined dresses for the formal occasion. Afterwards, Ringwald uploaded a photo to Instagram of the pair letting loose in their glittering dresses at the after party.
Not long after that gala, Ringwald continued the trend of bringing Gianopoulos to high-profile events. The actor brought her daughter to the premiere of her show "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" on January 23. Similar to other red carpet affairs they attended together, Ringwald and Gianopoulos were matching as they both wore black dresses. Seeing Gianopoulos on the red carpet is clearly becoming a trend as she follows in the footsteps of her mother in starting an acting career.
Molly Ringwald initially did not want her daughter to act
Mathilda Gianopoulos was cast in her first major movie role in 2022 for Amazon Prime's "The Idea of You" starring Anne Hathaway. The film, set for a 2024 release, is about a mother chaperoning her daughter and friends on a trip to Coachella.
When Molly Ringwald attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in October 2023 with her daughter, she was asked about Gianopoulos' foray into acting. "[That is] something that we thought a lot about. She learned how to do it before but it's a hard job and I think she knows what she's in for," the "Teaching Mrs. Tingle" actor told People at the time. The outlet also asked Gianopoulos if her mother imparted any tips about the industry. "Everything!" she answered. "Be prepared to wait and be nice, which you should always be anyways."
Prior to working on "The Idea of You," Gianopoulos had some experience in front of the camera as a child actor. When Ringwald appeared in "Jem and the Holograms" in 2015, she had Gianopoulos cast in a small role. "She loves acting," Ringwald said while appearing on "Today" in October 2015. "We don't want her to do it professionally," she added. Even though they had misgivings about her working as a child actor, Ringwald and her husband finally acquiesced. "Eventually, you just have to sort of look at what their dreams are and support them," Ringwald told Yahoo! Life in May 2021.