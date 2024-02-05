Cardi B's NYX Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Calls Back To One Of Her Most Viral Moments

Celebrity commercials are one of the most fun perks of the Super Bowl, and Cardi B's latest teaser is no exception. Ahead of the February 11 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, NYX Professional Makeup has shared a sneak peek of the Cardi B-starring commercial. But the famous rapper's nod to her viral TikTok audio is what makes the teaser all the more amusing.

In just four words, Cardi B once got the internet laughing during an Instagram Live. In the clip, the star says, "That's suspicious. That's weird." Cardi B's animated voice, expression, and mannerisms helped turn the brief clip into an iconic moment. The funny audio made a splash on TikTok, with fans lip-syncing to the sound in their own creative videos.

Through her campaign with NYX, Cardi B has signed on for her very first beauty partnership. In a February press release, she shared, "NYX is a brand that I've used since high school and that's why it's so special to partner with them for this campaign. NYX has always made the best, affordable products, and that's why I still use them today." She added, "We had a lot of fun making this over-the-top, hilarious commercial and I can't wait for everyone to see." Of course, Cardi B's script is the icing on the cake.