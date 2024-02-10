The Reason Jessica Biel's Brother Once Shaded Justin Timberlake

It's a truly bizarre sight: Justin Biel is sitting at home, flanked by bottles of 901 Tequila, talking smack about the company he works for, which just so happens to belong to his sister's husband. In the clip, posted by TMZ, Biel goes on a rant against Justin Timberlake, saying sales of 901 Tequila have plummeted and putting the blame entirely on the singer. "I've been waiting for Justin to do something with this f***ing brand," he slams. "Make a song about it; put it in a god d*** video; hold it up, dude; take some pictures — I don't care! Just do something 'cause we're dying on the motherf***ing vine here!"

The video, which runs just over four minutes, also sees Biel sarcastically listing off possible promo stunts and new slogans, like, "901 Tequila: So god d*** exclusive, our own CEO doesn't even drink it." Strangely, he even throws shade at himself, saying that being a Biel is "the only reason why I got this f***ing job in the first place."

Interestingly, Biel (who now works as a sales manager at Chileno Bay Club in Los Cabos, Mexico) reportedly left the company on good terms just a few weeks earlier. He and JT have also hung out since. What's more, a rep for 901 Tequila told the outlet the video was actually part of a viral marketing campaign that included similar clips from other employees, but acknowledged, "It was released prematurely without our knowledge." Confused? So are we.