The Reason Jessica Biel's Brother Once Shaded Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel has not one but two special Justins in her life. Of course there's Justin Timberlake, her husband of over a decade with whom she's shared a sometimes strange marriage plagued by a growing list of rumors. Even so, Timberlake and Biel continue to present a united front, focusing on their work and family, which includes another Justin. That would be Justin Biel, the actor's younger brother. The siblings appear to be incredibly close and Jessica has publicly supported her bro through various business ventures, which, at one point, included a job at Timberlake's 901 Tequila brand. Except it seems the Justins' relationship hasn't always been as close. Indeed, tensions spilled over in 2011 when Justin Biel went on a tirade against his brother-in-law, blaming him for the liquor company's failures.
Remember, Timberlake co-founded 901 Tequila with Kevin Ruder in 2009. It was an instant hit with fans and critics alike, winning Double Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World's Spirits Competition in 2011. Then, in 2014, the label partnered with Sauza Liquors and rebranded as Sauza 901. The partnership was a real coup as Sauza Liquors is owned by Beam Suntory, one of the world's largest spirit manufacturers. Even so, it seems Justin Biel wasn't happy with how things were being run. In a 2011 video posted to Facebook and obtained by TMZ, Jessica's brother blames the singer for not doing his part to ensure the brand's success. Here's everything we know about why Justin Biel publicly shaded Justin Timberlake.
Why Jessica Biel's brother ripped into Justin Timberlake
It's a truly bizarre sight: Justin Biel is sitting at home, flanked by bottles of 901 Tequila, talking smack about the company he works for, which just so happens to belong to his sister's husband. In the clip, posted by TMZ, Biel goes on a rant against Justin Timberlake, saying sales of 901 Tequila have plummeted and putting the blame entirely on the singer. "I've been waiting for Justin to do something with this f***ing brand," he slams. "Make a song about it; put it in a god d*** video; hold it up, dude; take some pictures — I don't care! Just do something 'cause we're dying on the motherf***ing vine here!"
The video, which runs just over four minutes, also sees Biel sarcastically listing off possible promo stunts and new slogans, like, "901 Tequila: So god d*** exclusive, our own CEO doesn't even drink it." Strangely, he even throws shade at himself, saying that being a Biel is "the only reason why I got this f***ing job in the first place."
Interestingly, Biel (who now works as a sales manager at Chileno Bay Club in Los Cabos, Mexico) reportedly left the company on good terms just a few weeks earlier. He and JT have also hung out since. What's more, a rep for 901 Tequila told the outlet the video was actually part of a viral marketing campaign that included similar clips from other employees, but acknowledged, "It was released prematurely without our knowledge." Confused? So are we.