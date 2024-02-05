What We Know About Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea's Cancer Diagnosis

Taylor Swift isn't always one to "Speak Now" about the private matters in her life, but she's been candid about the sweet relationship she shares with her mom, Andrea Swift. The songbird has referred to Andrea as "her best friend," written several songs about her, and even bought her parents a mansion of their own in 2011. So when Taylor opened up about her mom's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, fans were quick to flood the Swift family with messages of support and love.

In 2015, Taylor took to Tumblr to break the news to the public. "For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues ... The results came in, and I'm saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer," she wrote (via ABC News). Taylor then encouraged her fans to ask their loved ones to go to the doctor for regular check-ups adding that Andrea "has got an important battle to fight." She concluded, "I hope and pray that you never get news like this."

Since then, the "Love Story" singer has kept everyone updated with how Andrea has been coping over the past decade. As anyone who's experienced the effects of cancer knows, it's an uphill battle. Good things Swifties have Taylor's back (and Andrea's!) every step of the way.