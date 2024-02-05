What We Know About Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea's Cancer Diagnosis
Taylor Swift isn't always one to "Speak Now" about the private matters in her life, but she's been candid about the sweet relationship she shares with her mom, Andrea Swift. The songbird has referred to Andrea as "her best friend," written several songs about her, and even bought her parents a mansion of their own in 2011. So when Taylor opened up about her mom's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, fans were quick to flood the Swift family with messages of support and love.
In 2015, Taylor took to Tumblr to break the news to the public. "For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues ... The results came in, and I'm saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer," she wrote (via ABC News). Taylor then encouraged her fans to ask their loved ones to go to the doctor for regular check-ups adding that Andrea "has got an important battle to fight." She concluded, "I hope and pray that you never get news like this."
Since then, the "Love Story" singer has kept everyone updated with how Andrea has been coping over the past decade. As anyone who's experienced the effects of cancer knows, it's an uphill battle. Good things Swifties have Taylor's back (and Andrea's!) every step of the way.
Andrea Swift relapsed in 2019
In a personal essay for Elle in 2019, Taylor Swift revealed that her mom's breast cancer had returned. "I've had to learn how to handle serious illnesses in my family," she wrote. "Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again." Though she didn't expound on her dad's battle with cancer, Taylor addressed the weight of her family's sicknesses compared to other life struggles. "I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now," the Grammy winner added.
One year later, Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor as she continued fighting breast cancer. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor told Variety. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family." In true Taylor fashion, the songbird hasn't divulged the details of Andrea's health struggle. "I'd like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private," she wrote in the initial announcement (via CBS News). However, she has chosen to stay close to her mother in the wake of everything Andrea is going through, even opting out of a World Tour in support of her 2019 album, "Lover." Instead, Taylor put on a series of festivals in the U.S. and across Europe.
Where does Andrea Swift stand in her battle with cancer today?
As of 2024, the specific details of Andrea Swift's cancer battle remain private. Taylor Swift hasn't spoken about whether her mom is cancer-free or how she is feeling today. But we do know that Andrea's health experience had — and continues to have — a profound impact on Taylor and her music. On her 2019 album "Lover," Taylor paid tribute to her mom with the track "Soon You'll Get Better," which explores her emotions upon learning of her mom's diagnosis. "We as a family decided to put this [song] on the album, and it's something I'm so proud of, but it's just really hard," Taylor said during a YouTube Live event. "I can't sing it. It's hard to just emotionally deal with that song."
If anything, Andrea's cancer seems to have further strengthened her bond with Taylor. In 2023, a video of Andrea proudly watching Taylor pose on the red carpet of her Eras Tour went viral. The clip's creator, podcaster Reagan Baylee, told Today, "I've gone to several of [Taylor's] shows over the years, and her mother is always there and recording with her iPhone as if Taylor hasn't done this 100,000 times before." In 2020, Taylor gave us a glimpse into her emotions around Andrea's cancer, telling Variety, "Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first."