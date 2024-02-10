What Is Former RHOSLC Star Jennie Nguyen Doing Now?
Jennie Nguyen was becoming a fan favorite on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" before her racist Facebook posts kicked her off of her pedestal. In 2020, Nguyen used the social media platform to voice her frustration with the Black Lives Matter movement and the public perception of police in the United States. Nguyen also shared a post that read, "I'm sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it's wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people's eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?" (via Page Six).
Although the posts weren't uncovered until over a year later, Bravo eventually terminated Nguyen's employment in January 2022. "Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'" read Bravo's statement (via Page Six). The network also addressed holding off on firing Nguyen right away. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention," the statement continued. "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."
Here's what Nguyen has been up to since her firing.
Jennie Nguyen is focused on her family's business
Jennie Nguyen has found other ways to fill her time since losing highly-coveted spot on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." One way is by pouring more time into her business ventures. Nguyen's primary project appears to be her Shopify account, where she sells a wallet insert kit that helps convert a wallet into a handbag. On January 5, Nguyen posted a short tutorial where she demonstrated the inner workings of the product. "Love that I can turn any wallet into a purse with this wallet insert kit. The chains come in a variety of colors to match any wallet. Available in my shop," wrote Nguyen on Instagram.
Nguyen has also used Instagram to promote her husband, Duy Tran's latest business venture: a weight loss book titled "Ultimate Weight Loss Transformation: Glycemic Index, Hormone Reset and Intermittent Fasting Guide." In what can only be described as an interesting marketing tactic, Tran decided to pose nearly nude for the cover, garnering largely adverse reactions from fans. "Jennie, I really like you , but honestly I don't think many ppl will buy a book with Duy naked on the cover, to read about health. It makes it more suited to the tabloid magazine aisle. I'm so sorry but I have to be honest," wrote one fan.
Jennie Nguyen has been spending time with loved ones
Jennie Nguyen has spent most of her time enjoying life with her family, including her husband, Duy Tran, and their three children. Over the past few years, Nguyen has shared multiple posts about the trips and outings she and her squad have enjoyed. In April 2022, for example, Nguyen and her family spent some time on a Disney Cruise. "Creating memories with my family," posted Nguyen about their adventure. "We had such an amazing trip. We were able to visit Paris, London, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, and Netherlands. We've learned and seen so much. I am so blessed that I get to do this with my family."
In July of that same year, Nguyen and co. enjoyed a Parisian vacation as they attended the Tour De France. "Fast & Fun at the Tour De France Final," Nyugen captioned an Instagram slideshow of her family attending the event. During downtime, Nguyen and her family enjoyed Paris' culinary offerings. "The food in Paris are amazing! Making everyday special with my little family," Nguyen wrote alongside a photo of her and her daughter at dinner. Finally, Nguyen also posted a photo of them enjoying the city's fashion. "When your daughter said she wants to express her individuality. You take her to Paris to go shopping," posted Nguyen.