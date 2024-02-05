Body Language Expert Tells Us Blue Ivy Overcame Her Nerves During Jay-Z's 2024 Grammys Rant
The 2024 Grammy Awards were full of snubs and Jay-Z took to the stage to call out those he believed were aimed at his wife, Beyoncé. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Run This Town" singer brought daughter Blue Ivy with him to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, noting that the 12-year-old has a Grammy herself. The rapper thanked Dr. Dre and other Black artists for paving the way for present and future singers. He then went on a tangent about rappers who had boycotted the Grammys after certain artists like DMX weren't nominated.
"I'm just saying, we want y'all to get it right," he told the Recording Academy. Referring to Queen Bey, he added, "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work." H.O.V.A. also dissed some of the nominated artists and stated, "Some of you don't belong in a category."
During his speech, Beyoncé looked stone-faced when he referred to her repeated album of the year snubs, but laughed when he admitted that he tells the truth when he's nervous. All the while, Blue Ivy remained composed beside her father, and Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E. S.O.M.E.," exclusively shared with Nicki Swift thoughts on how the young girl handled the spotlight.
Blue Ivy was a bit nervous but maintained her cool
According to body language expert Jess Ponce III, Blue Ivy was initially hesitant to join Jay-Z onstage as he accepted his award, but she still showed her sweet side as she walked hand-in-hand with her father. "Blue smiled and gazed admirably at her father, maintaining her focus until the atmosphere became slightly uncomfortable. It was at this point that Jay-Z began to comment on the academy, its oversight of his wife Beyoncé, and the feelings of those who may have felt slighted," Ponce told Nicki Swift. "Ivy glanced to her side, surveyed the audience, and casually touched her hair a few times. Despite a hint of uncertainty and self-consciousness, she handled the situation like a pro," the communication coach continued. Despite a bit of awkward fidgeting, Ponce stated that Blue Ivy remained poised. "Blue Ivy is undeniably proving herself to be a legacy worth keeping an eye on," he added.
Blue Ivy didn't always take secondhand embarrassment from her parents so lightly. In a hilarious moment at the 2018 Grammy Awards, she was seen gesturing to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to stop clapping, according to Inside Edition. "I absolutely adore Miss Blue Ivy telling her parents so gently to 'shush now.'" a fan wrote. Now if only she had subtly told her dad to "shush" during his rant at the 2024 Grammys...