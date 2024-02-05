Body Language Expert Tells Us Blue Ivy Overcame Her Nerves During Jay-Z's 2024 Grammys Rant

The 2024 Grammy Awards were full of snubs and Jay-Z took to the stage to call out those he believed were aimed at his wife, Beyoncé. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Run This Town" singer brought daughter Blue Ivy with him to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, noting that the 12-year-old has a Grammy herself. The rapper thanked Dr. Dre and other Black artists for paving the way for present and future singers. He then went on a tangent about rappers who had boycotted the Grammys after certain artists like DMX weren't nominated.

"I'm just saying, we want y'all to get it right," he told the Recording Academy. Referring to Queen Bey, he added, "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work." H.O.V.A. also dissed some of the nominated artists and stated, "Some of you don't belong in a category."

During his speech, Beyoncé looked stone-faced when he referred to her repeated album of the year snubs, but laughed when he admitted that he tells the truth when he's nervous. All the while, Blue Ivy remained composed beside her father, and Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E. S.O.M.E.," exclusively shared with Nicki Swift thoughts on how the young girl handled the spotlight.