Here's What Jessica Biel Looks Like Without Makeup

Jessica Biel is an all-around beauty, and her gorgeous skin is one of her best features. Fans will find many of her no-makeup selfies on her Instagram account, though she also embraces her natural beauty in public. However, Biel has also been known to be an attention stealer at movie premieres, concerts, and award shows with her husband, Justin Timberlake. For example, Biel transformed into a golden goddess at the 2017 Academy Awards. However, her youthful glow was the highlight of the look. "The most important element of a flawless complexion is skincare," shared Biel's makeup artist of that night to The Hollywood Reporter, who stressed using moisturizers and high-end products to prep her skin.

Although you may be tempted, you can't credit Biel's flawless skin on Botox use either, as she doesn't dabble in that. "Honestly, I'm really scared of it," Biel told Vogue in 2018 "My face is just so much a part of my job, and the ability for it to move in the way that it should is important to me right now.' She continued, "And even though I can see the lines around my eyes and my mouth [forming], I don't want to cover them up with more eyeliner or lipstick or blush — or Botox." Biel also conveniently forgot about the fact that she probably isn't the best candidate for Botox anyway. Don't believe us? The proof is in the pictures!