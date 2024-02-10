Here's What Jessica Biel Looks Like Without Makeup
Jessica Biel is an all-around beauty, and her gorgeous skin is one of her best features. Fans will find many of her no-makeup selfies on her Instagram account, though she also embraces her natural beauty in public. However, Biel has also been known to be an attention stealer at movie premieres, concerts, and award shows with her husband, Justin Timberlake. For example, Biel transformed into a golden goddess at the 2017 Academy Awards. However, her youthful glow was the highlight of the look. "The most important element of a flawless complexion is skincare," shared Biel's makeup artist of that night to The Hollywood Reporter, who stressed using moisturizers and high-end products to prep her skin.
Although you may be tempted, you can't credit Biel's flawless skin on Botox use either, as she doesn't dabble in that. "Honestly, I'm really scared of it," Biel told Vogue in 2018 "My face is just so much a part of my job, and the ability for it to move in the way that it should is important to me right now.' She continued, "And even though I can see the lines around my eyes and my mouth [forming], I don't want to cover them up with more eyeliner or lipstick or blush — or Botox." Biel also conveniently forgot about the fact that she probably isn't the best candidate for Botox anyway. Don't believe us? The proof is in the pictures!
Jessica Biel without makeup is unreal
Jessica Biel kicked off the new year with an Instagram photo dump that featured her makeup-free face alongside a few more personal shots. Posted January 10, 2024, Biel is posed without even a hint of makeup as she donned a festive knitted hat and long, colorful tassels. The scaled back look preceded several more photos — including a bear marshmallow, a gorgeous sunset, and a shot of her moon calendar. Biel captioned the post, "More of this in 2024." Biel was likely talking about enjoying more of her personal comforts, as she's been doing the no-makeup thing for several years now.
For example, Biel posted a gorgeous no-makeup shot in 2018 as she flaunted her "I Voted" sticker. This time, she allowed her hair to flow freely underneath a knitted cap. "Today's the day. Make your voice heard and VOTE," Biel captioned the Instagram photo. If you're in the mood to feel envious, then check out this bare-faced selfie Biel shared after suffering from a hangover. "Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast," wrote Biel in the caption. If that's what she looks like after a hangover, then life really isn't fair.
Jessica Biel's makeup artist shares her beauty secrets
In addition to going makeup-free, Jessica Biel also prefers a more natural look even when she does get dolled up. "I like getting my hair and makeup done, but I never want it to wear me — I want to wear it — and I want to be able to look in the mirror and say, 'That's me, and I'm not trying to be something I'm not,'" Biel shared during her interview with Vogue. Biel's primary makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed as much during an interview with Refinery29. "Though the four years I've worked with Jessica, I've learned that she is very purposeful about makeup," shared Martin. "The glam is simply a complement to her natural beauty — so you'll never see her with rhinestones on her eyelids."
However, that wasn't the only notable thing that Martin shared. "There's not a ton of moving parts when it comes to Jessica's skincare prep," continued Martin. "It's basically two parts: toning and moisturizing." Martin likes to start with Mario Badescu lavender toner on Biel. He also revealed that she isn't all that fond of the way makeup — especially foundation – feels. "I've found that blending concealer with moisturizer creates this gorgeous veil for her skin," Martin added. The Dior Skin Correct concealer is a great choice for this.