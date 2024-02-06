What Deborra-Lee Furness Has Said About Her Split From Hugh Jackman

When Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023, they vowed to prioritize their privacy during the process. In a statement shared with People, they reflected on their 27-year marriage and noted the reason behind the split. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said before adding this was all we were going to get. "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

By and large, they have stayed true to their word, shrouding the end of their union in mystery and speculation. In November, the Daily Mail noted that the soon-to-be ex-couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Furness going so far as to set her page to private. Could this mean Jackman and Furness' divorce is messier than we thought? It's unclear, but sources close to the "X-Men" contend it isn't. "[T]hey still maintain a happy and cordial friendship," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in October. "They only want the best for one another."

Indeed, the two have stressed they would always protect what they built together. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," they said in their statement. Jackman and Furness share two grown-up children, Oscar and Ava Jackman, whom they're both close with. "They are appreciative of their many years together and children and there is no animosity between them," the ET source assured. However, Furness has since given a bit more insight in her mindset following the split.