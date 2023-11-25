The Sign Hugh Jackman's Divorce Is Messier Than We Thought
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were once the definition of couple goals. The actors first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series "Corelli" and quickly hit it off. "I remember thinking, 'I like this girl,'" Jackman recalled on "The Jess Cagle Interview" in 2017. Despite a significant age difference — about 13 years, with Furness being Jackman's senior — the pair's relationship continued to blossom, and in 1996, they tied the knot after less than a year of knowing each other. Jackman and Furness were married for more than 27 years before they announced on September 15, 2023 that they were getting a divorce — much to the shock of fans around the world.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," their joint statement read. The couple — who share two kids, son Oscar and daughter Ava — stressed that their family is and will always be their number one priority. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," they added. "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
But while it seemed that the decision was amicable, it now appears that the situation between the pair is a little more complicated than we initially thought.
Hugh and Deborra-Lee severed ties on social media
Could there be bad blood between Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness? Fans are now speculating after the former couple appeared to no longer follow each other on Instagram as of November 2023. A quick look at Jackman's Instagram account shows that he now only follows exactly 32 people on the platform, including friends Stanley Tucci and Pedro Pascal, but no Furness. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Furness does not actively follow her ex-husband on social media either, leading many to believe that the pair may not exactly be on good terms right now. As noted by the outlet, this apparent severing of ties comes amid rumors that Jackman is already looking for a new relationship following their shocking divorce announcement. An insider told New Idea magazine in October, "Finding love again is one of his biggest priorities."
However, it's worth noting that the "Logan" star still has not removed traces of their relationship from his Instagram page, including this post showing him and Furness moments before they graced the 2023 Met Gala last May. Meanwhile, his sweet tribute post to his ex-wife in honor of their wedding anniversary in April is still also visible on his page. It read, "I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."
What Hugh has said about their split
Contrary to rumors surrounding Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce, a source told ET in October that the pair has remained amicable following their split. "They still maintain a happy and cordial friendship," the insider stressed. "They are appreciative of their many years together and children and there is no animosity between them." They added that Jackman and Furness only wish the best for each other and their kids, and that the decision to end their marriage was mutual. "It was their collective agreement to go their separate ways and do the healthiest thing for everyone involved," the source said. As to what may have caused the divorce, an insider from Page Six claimed that no third party was involved in their relationship and that the former couple had simply grown apart. They also said that the split was "a long time coming ... It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it."
Meanwhile, another source close to the pair told Us Weekly that Jackman and Furness have been having a difficult time dealing with the aftermath of their split — specifically, walking through and figuring out the terms of their divorce. Since their announcement, both Jackman and Furness have declined to comment about their situation, with the Marvel star telling the press in September that he isn't ready to open up just yet. "I don't feel quite right talking about it on the street. But I appreciate your thoughts, man ... It's a difficult time," he said, according to the New York Post.