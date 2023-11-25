The Sign Hugh Jackman's Divorce Is Messier Than We Thought

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were once the definition of couple goals. The actors first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series "Corelli" and quickly hit it off. "I remember thinking, 'I like this girl,'" Jackman recalled on "The Jess Cagle Interview" in 2017. Despite a significant age difference — about 13 years, with Furness being Jackman's senior — the pair's relationship continued to blossom, and in 1996, they tied the knot after less than a year of knowing each other. Jackman and Furness were married for more than 27 years before they announced on September 15, 2023 that they were getting a divorce — much to the shock of fans around the world.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," their joint statement read. The couple — who share two kids, son Oscar and daughter Ava — stressed that their family is and will always be their number one priority. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," they added. "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

But while it seemed that the decision was amicable, it now appears that the situation between the pair is a little more complicated than we initially thought.