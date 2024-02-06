Ben Affleck's New Dunkin' Commercial Jabs At Rumors Of His Marriage With J.Lo
If there's one thing more distressing to Ben Affleck than being forced to sit through the Grammy Awards, it just might be spilling part of his beloved Dunkin' Donuts delivery on his doorstep. The "Air" director has a habit of creating viral moments whenever a camera is trained on him, like when he looked distracted and despondent while attending the 2023 Grammys with Jennifer Lopez. His demeanor sparked speculation that all was not well with Bennifer 2.0. Then there was the aforementioned moment in 2020 when he needed Lopez to sing "Hold It Don't Drop It" to him while he attempted to pick up a box of Dunkin' Munchkins and a drink carrier. But he was still dating Ana de Armas at the time.
Affleck later attempted to explain why he looked so over it at the 2023 Grammys, and it had nothing to do with being grumpy because he skipped his Dunkins that morning. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he had noticed host Trevor Noah walking toward him and Lopez — and bringing the cameras with him. Affleck told his wife he was going to move so that he wouldn't be in the shot with her and Noah, not realizing that he was already being filmed. "She goes, 'You better f**king not leave,'" Affleck recalled.
The moment provided fodder for some pretty fabulous memes — and it served as inspiration for a hilarious new Dunkin' Donuts ad.
Ben Affleck introduces the world to B.Lo
Don't be fooled by the espresso shots that he's got, he's still Benny from — TikTok? In a Dunkin' Donuts ad that premiered during the 2024 Grammy Awards, Ben Affleck teamed up with TikToker Charli D'Amelio to poke fun at the gloomy Grammy face that caused concern about the state of his marriage. The ad begins with a shot of Affleck watching a news report about his viral moment. A chyron below a photo of Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys reads, "The Boredest Man in the World." But Affleck offers a new explanation for his facial expression: He was carefully studying the artists around him because he was interested in launching his own music career. The cup of Dunkin' coffee in his hand seems to give him liquid courage, as he says in a heavy Boston accent, "I can do that. How hard can it be?"
Viewers then get a behind-the-scenes look at B.Lo's attempt to record an album. "Does music have to rhyme?" he says while standing behind a mic in a recording studio. It seems that he turned to D'Amelio for her dance expertise. After watching her demonstrate a few moves, Affleck leaves her speechless by asking, "Who is TikTok?"
Fans might be seeing more of Affleck and his pretty sweet donut medallion in the near future, as he was photographed recreating the devastating Dunkin' drop — perhaps that moment will be featured in a Super Bowl ad.