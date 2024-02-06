Ben Affleck's New Dunkin' Commercial Jabs At Rumors Of His Marriage With J.Lo

If there's one thing more distressing to Ben Affleck than being forced to sit through the Grammy Awards, it just might be spilling part of his beloved Dunkin' Donuts delivery on his doorstep. The "Air" director has a habit of creating viral moments whenever a camera is trained on him, like when he looked distracted and despondent while attending the 2023 Grammys with Jennifer Lopez. His demeanor sparked speculation that all was not well with Bennifer 2.0. Then there was the aforementioned moment in 2020 when he needed Lopez to sing "Hold It Don't Drop It" to him while he attempted to pick up a box of Dunkin' Munchkins and a drink carrier. But he was still dating Ana de Armas at the time.

Affleck later attempted to explain why he looked so over it at the 2023 Grammys, and it had nothing to do with being grumpy because he skipped his Dunkins that morning. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he had noticed host Trevor Noah walking toward him and Lopez — and bringing the cameras with him. Affleck told his wife he was going to move so that he wouldn't be in the shot with her and Noah, not realizing that he was already being filmed. "She goes, 'You better f**king not leave,'" Affleck recalled.

The moment provided fodder for some pretty fabulous memes — and it served as inspiration for a hilarious new Dunkin' Donuts ad.