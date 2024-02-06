What We Know About Toby Keith's Children

Legendary country singer Toby Keith has died after a long bout of stomach cancer. "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at the time," a statement shared across the singer's social media profiles read. Until his death, Keith and his wife Tricia Lucus had been married for nearly 40 years and had three kids; Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and son Stelen Keith Covel.

Despite Keith's successful career, the famed singer never lost sight of his role as a father, often showing up for his kids as much as he could. During a 2018 appearance on the "Children of Song" podcast, Krystal opened up about her childhood, revealing that despite his hectic schedule, the country singer was a very present father. "I think it speaks volumes that the way I kind of remember childhood is I don't really remember him being gone. When he was home, he was so present that I don't remember the spans of him being gone," she recounted.

But while Keith might have been in the public eye for a long time, not much is known about the country singer's kids.