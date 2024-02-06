Toby Keith's Chilling Last Instagram Post Shows What Was On His Mind In Final Days
The news of country music star Toby Keith's tragic death has left both fans and celebrities reeling. "He was such an incredible talent, and he loved his family like he loved his country. And we should not forget what a fun guy he was," fellow musician and singer Kid Rock remembered of the "Should've Been a Cowboy" crooner on the February 6 episode of "Fox and Friends."
Keith first publicly revealed on Instagram in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. While he explained that he had been receiving chemotherapy and radiation and had even undergone surgery as part of his treatment plan, his statement was chock-full of hope. While he explained that he needed time to rest and recover, he vowed to take the stage again soon. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T," he wrapped the moving Instagram post. And that he did! Keith's last Instagram post is proof of the country legend's priorities in his final days.
Toby Keith spent his last days thinking of his fans
On February 4, Toby Keith took to Instagram to relish his final performance from December 2023. "And that's a wrap on the weekend, y'all. Back to it," he penned in what would end up being his final Instagram post, along with a video of him holding his guitar in triumph before a captivated audience. Sadly, only hours later, on February 5, his family announced his passing in a statement on the singer's official website.
Many fans have now taken to that final Instagram post to pay tribute to Keith and remember how he spent his final hours reminiscing on what he loved best: performing for his fans. "To go at it like this, until the very end: Now THAT'S the definition of a LEGEND," one Instagram user penned in part. Meanwhile, another wrote, "RIP Toby. You gave it your all until the very end."
Perhaps, however, the way in which Keith spent his final days should come as no surprise. On September 28, 2023, Keith received the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards show. In true fashion, however, Keith opted to take the spotlight off himself and extend his gratitude to his fans. "Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do." But make no mistake about it, performing through the pain wasn't always easy for Keith.
Toby Keith credits his faith for keeping him going
While it's apparent Keith died doing what he loved, he was also open, honest, and forthcoming about what life was really like following his cancer diagnosis. "It's a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today," he revealed to E! News ahead of the People's Choice Country Awards in September 2023. During another interview on K-FROG's "Frogmen in the Morning Show," however, he appeared exceptionally resilient, telling the hosts that his recent gallbladder surgery "wasn't anything" and that after only five days of rest and recuperation, he was "good to go" again.
Keith attributed his ever-present positive outlook in the face of such adversity to his faith in God. "Thank God that I got it, too. You take it for granted on the days that things are good. And you lean on it when days are bad. And it's taught me to lean on a little more every day," he told News On 6. RIP Toby Keith.