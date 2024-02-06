Toby Keith's Chilling Last Instagram Post Shows What Was On His Mind In Final Days

On February 4, Toby Keith took to Instagram to relish his final performance from December 2023. "And that's a wrap on the weekend, y'all. Back to it," he penned in what would end up being his final Instagram post, along with a video of him holding his guitar in triumph before a captivated audience. Sadly, only hours later, on February 5, his family announced his passing in a statement on the singer's official website.

Many fans have now taken to that final Instagram post to pay tribute to Keith and remember how he spent his final hours reminiscing on what he loved best: performing for his fans. "To go at it like this, until the very end: Now THAT'S the definition of a LEGEND," one Instagram user penned in part. Meanwhile, another wrote, "RIP Toby. You gave it your all until the very end."

Perhaps, however, the way in which Keith spent his final days should come as no surprise. On September 28, 2023, Keith received the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards show. In true fashion, however, Keith opted to take the spotlight off himself and extend his gratitude to his fans. "Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do." But make no mistake about it, performing through the pain wasn't always easy for Keith.