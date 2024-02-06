The Clear Sign Billy Ray And Miley Cyrus' Relationship Is Tarnished

Before her big break on "Hannah Montana" made her a star in her own right, Miley Cyrus was known as Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter. The two starred as an on-screen father-and-daughter duo for four seasons and it seemed the family was super tight-knit. However, cracks started to form in the Cyrus family when the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Miley's mom Tish Cyrus announced their split in 2010, per People.

That same year, Billy Ray revealed that things were not great between himself and Miley, either. "The business was driving a wedge between us," he told GQ. He reflected on being more of a friend than a father to Miley and stated, "I should have been a better parent. I should have said, 'Enough is enough — it's getting dangerous and somebody's going to get hurt.' I should have, but I didn't."

Tish and Billy Ray reconciled in 2011 only to file for divorce again in 2013, before getting back together and filing for the final time in 2022, Us Weekly reported. "The divorce between her parents [has] put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," a source told E! News. It seems as if the father and daughter haven't made amends, as Miley's 2024 Grammys acceptance speech made it apparent they're still on the outs.