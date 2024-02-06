The Clear Sign Billy Ray And Miley Cyrus' Relationship Is Tarnished
Before her big break on "Hannah Montana" made her a star in her own right, Miley Cyrus was known as Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter. The two starred as an on-screen father-and-daughter duo for four seasons and it seemed the family was super tight-knit. However, cracks started to form in the Cyrus family when the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Miley's mom Tish Cyrus announced their split in 2010, per People.
That same year, Billy Ray revealed that things were not great between himself and Miley, either. "The business was driving a wedge between us," he told GQ. He reflected on being more of a friend than a father to Miley and stated, "I should have been a better parent. I should have said, 'Enough is enough — it's getting dangerous and somebody's going to get hurt.' I should have, but I didn't."
Tish and Billy Ray reconciled in 2011 only to file for divorce again in 2013, before getting back together and filing for the final time in 2022, Us Weekly reported. "The divorce between her parents [has] put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," a source told E! News. It seems as if the father and daughter haven't made amends, as Miley's 2024 Grammys acceptance speech made it apparent they're still on the outs.
Miley Cyrus noticeably left Billy Ray out of her Grammy acceptance speech
Miley Cyrus won not only her first Grammy Award ever for best pop solo performance, but also a second win for record of the year for her hit song "Flowers." During her acceptance speech, she told the audience (via The Grammys on YouTube), "This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday." She then went on to thank her record label and team, including her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, who had accompanied her to the 2024 Grammys. However, Miley failed to mention her father Billy Ray Cyrus in her speech and cheekily ended it with, "Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
For her previous win for best pop solo performance, Miley didn't thank anyone but she later took to her Instagram to write, "I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock." The "Used To Be Young" singer went on to thank Tish and Brandi again, as well as her godmother Dolly Parton. "I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we've spent together. You saw me before this recognition," Miley added, before concluding with, "I love you with my entire heart. To many more years together." Her snub toward her dad was apparent yet again, and according to an inside source, it wasn't just the divorce that caused their rift.
Miley Cyrus reportedly wasn't happy about Billy Ray's engagement
Following Billy Ray Cyrus' divorce from Tish Cyrus, the country crooner moved on with a much younger singer by the name of Firerose, who is 28 years his junior. It reportedly caused tension within the family, per Radar. "Miley doesn't talk to him, and things are very frosty between her and some of her siblings. It's fractured the family, but instead of trying to make peace and heal things, Billy and Tish continue to diss each other, which causes havoc in the family," a source shared. "Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he's stuck a ring on this gal's finger, it's a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth."
In her series "Used To Be Young" shared on TikTok, Miley reflected on the differences between herself and Billy Ray. "My dad grew up the opposite of me, so I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different. Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound. And I've always been made to feel like a star," she stated, tearing up. There's clearly still love between them, and Miley told the camera, "I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad."