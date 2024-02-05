Miley Cyrus' Disastrous Hair At The 2024 Grammys Will Haunt Our Dreams

Miley Cyrus — one of the few pop stars who can effortlessly switch between blonde and brunette — totally missed the mark with her Grammys 'do on Sunday. While the "Flowers" singer proved to be a head-turner in her gold mesh dress by John Galliano in collaboration with Maison Margiela — which left very little to the imagination, per E! News — her overly teased hair was a huge eyesore of a distraction. As the outlet noted, Cyrus' red carpet debut marked the first time she stepped foot on a red carpet in nearly a year. Unfortunately, all we can think about is the fact that her disheveled, product-heavy hair took away from what could've been an absolutely iconic look.

Since photos of Cyrus' look have circulated online, outlets such as Allure have compared her hair to her godmother, Dolly Parton's signature look. To that, we have to say: we're so sorry, Ms. Parton, for you've never attempted a style that you didn't absolutely own. Despite the lackluster outcome, much preparation went into Cyrus' look. According to Cyrus' stylist, Bob Recine, Cyrus was going for a '70s vibe. "I've been working with Miley for a long time and tonight we wanted to create something different than last year, with a style that felt like it had a '70s, Barbarella feel while still having a modern, punk edge," Recine shared with People on Sunday. "By creating a big hair look, while still leaving some of the teasing visible, it allows the look to maintain a fresh, sexy feeling," he continued.

Fortunately, Cyrus still has a big night ahead of her.