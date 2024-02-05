Miley Cyrus' Disastrous Hair At The 2024 Grammys Will Haunt Our Dreams
Miley Cyrus — one of the few pop stars who can effortlessly switch between blonde and brunette — totally missed the mark with her Grammys 'do on Sunday. While the "Flowers" singer proved to be a head-turner in her gold mesh dress by John Galliano in collaboration with Maison Margiela — which left very little to the imagination, per E! News — her overly teased hair was a huge eyesore of a distraction. As the outlet noted, Cyrus' red carpet debut marked the first time she stepped foot on a red carpet in nearly a year. Unfortunately, all we can think about is the fact that her disheveled, product-heavy hair took away from what could've been an absolutely iconic look.
Since photos of Cyrus' look have circulated online, outlets such as Allure have compared her hair to her godmother, Dolly Parton's signature look. To that, we have to say: we're so sorry, Ms. Parton, for you've never attempted a style that you didn't absolutely own. Despite the lackluster outcome, much preparation went into Cyrus' look. According to Cyrus' stylist, Bob Recine, Cyrus was going for a '70s vibe. "I've been working with Miley for a long time and tonight we wanted to create something different than last year, with a style that felt like it had a '70s, Barbarella feel while still having a modern, punk edge," Recine shared with People on Sunday. "By creating a big hair look, while still leaving some of the teasing visible, it allows the look to maintain a fresh, sexy feeling," he continued.
Fortunately, Cyrus still has a big night ahead of her.
Miley Cyrus has won big at the Grammys
Miley Cyrus probably won't find herself on any best hair roundups for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Still, she's already taken home a much bigger honor: a Grammy for best pop solo performance — the first Grammy of her career. Even more exciting? Mariah Carey — or another "M.C." as Cyrus referred to her — presented Cyrus with her award. "This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic," Cyrus said during her speech (via Variety). "Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that's fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything." This is one of six awards Cyrus is up for.
Miley also took the stage to sing her smash hit, "Flowers." This time, Cyrus traded in her gold frock for a silver mini-dress with a cutout around her midriff and long, silver tassels. Near the end of the performance, Cyrus swapped out her somber lyrics, mourning the end of a relationship, to acknowledge her exciting career milestone. "Started to cry then remembered I ... just won my first Grammy," Cyrus sang much to the crowd's delight. Of course, cameras also captured Taylor Swift raising her glass and cheering for her fellow Grammy winner from the crowd. With a night like this, what's a bad hair day?