King Charles' Grand Vision For The Royal Family Is On Track To Blow Up In His Face

A nation known for keeping calm and carrying on can't do so when the majority of its monarchy is sidelined due to illness and/or scandal, which makes King Charles III's plan for a slimmed-down monarchy feel like even more of a pipe dream than we first thought.

Upon ascending the throne in May 2023, Charles was vocal about the need to modernize and streamline the royal family. In 2019, The Times reported his grand plan to cull the number of working royals down to seven, a number that feels paltry given how stretched the monarchy currently is. The Windsors were already trimmed down enough after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted out of The Firm. Throw in one out-of-favor Prince Andrew, and you've got a monarchy operating on its last legs. With Princess Kate out of commission until Easter as she recovers from a still-undisclosed abdominal surgery and Charles postponing public duties in the wake of his cancer diagnosis, just who is supposed to lead the country? After all, the royal family is known to carry out over 2,000 official engagements a year, and we can't expect Prince William to handle all of them, especially as he's still supporting his wife.

There need to be other changes, too. Charles is apparently dead set on modernizing the monarchy, but that doesn't necessarily mean cutting down on the number of people waving to us from a balcony. Instead, let's see the royals take on more public accountability and spend less budget.