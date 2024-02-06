Toby Keith's Last Concert Before His Death Is Even More Tear-Jerking Now

Toby Keith played an unexpected string of shows just weeks before his death. The country singer, who died on February 5 from stomach cancer, played his last show on December 14, 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. This was after a long layoff from performing due to his cancer diagnosis in 2022, but Keith was in good form as he performed fan favorites such as "Red Solo Cup," "Beer for My Horses," and "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Initially, Keith had planned two shows, but he wound up performing three. "3 sold out shows in Vegas was a damn good way to end the year," he wrote in an Instagram post on December 28, 2023. After the singer's death was announced, fans viewed that post in a different light. "Man ... he just went out like a pro until the very end," one follower wrote.

One song that particularly struck a chord with fans who attended the show was Keith's hit "Don't Let the Old Man In." On January 12, Keith's Instagram was updated with a snap from the Vegas show. "This is your weekend reminder to not let that old man in," the caption read. "I cried when he started singing this; the first thought I had, he was telling us good-bye," a fan who attended the show wrote in the comments. The phrase which the song was based on came from a conversation with a famous actor, and had a special meaning for Keith.