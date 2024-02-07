The Rumored Reason Billy Joel And Katie Lee Biegel Really Got A Divorce
Billy Joel and Katie Lee Biegel called it quits and it turns out there might not have been a lot of "Honesty" in their marriage after rumors about the real reason why they divorced began to circulate.
Joel and Biegel's relationship started after one of her friends ran into the musician coming out of a bathroom in New York, per New York Magazine. Biegel admitted she had no idea who Joel was when she met him. She shared, "My mom played a lot of Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, and the Rolling Stones, but I didn't know much of Billy's music. After we met, I went out and bought his Greatest Hits because I thought I should know what he did." There was no denying the spark the two had, and a year later, in 2004, they tied the knot. Many questioned the longevity of the relationship, knowing the "Vienna" singer had been married two times prior and because the couple had a 32-year age gap.
The relationship did come to an end after five years of marriage, per the New York Post. They eleased a statement, saying, "After nearly five years of marriage, Billy Joel and Katie Lee Joel have decided to separate. This decision is a result of much thoughtful consideration. Billy and Katie remain caring friends with admiration and respect for each other." But that respect might have flown out the window thanks to the wild rumor about why they really decided to split.
Katie Lee Biegel faced affair rumors
Katie Lee Biegel faced cheating allegations in her marriage with Billy Joel. According to the New York Post, while Joel was on tour in 2008, Biegel was caught getting cozy with another man. Photos captured Biegel dancing with Yigal Azrouel, an Israeli fashion designer, while out in Miami. A source at the Miami event told the outlet, "He [Azrouel] introduced her to people as his girlfriend. They were touching and kissing. People were looking because they were dancing erotically." This wasn't the only time the two reportedly spent time together. Fox News claims that Biegel and Azrouel had several outings. On the outside, it looked like she was cheating on the "Piano Man" singer, but that might not have been the case.
Despite the cheating rumors, Fred Schruers, who wrote the book "Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography," claims Biegel denied there was ever any affair between her and Azrouel. She even understood the gravity the photos of the two dancing in Miami would have in the media. She had reportedly admitted, "Those photos look bad."
Even though Biegel reportedly denied the affair, the couple's marriage crumbled just a year after the infamous photos of her and Azrouel hit the internet. With all the affair rumors, you would think Joel was the one who was eager to call it quits, but it turns out he was the one willing to deal with any hurdle that came the couple's way.
Billy Joel wanted to go to therapy to save their marriage
Billy Joel tried his best to keep his marriage to Katie Lee Biegel alive. Joel to Fred Schurers, who wrote the book, "Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography," that he suggested the couple go to therapy, but Biegel changed the subject. It was in that moment that the musician knew they were done for. He said, "I realized, 'It's not going to happen. We're over...J ust don't send me messages, don't leave me cute little phone calls, don't tease me, don't f**k with me, just end it. 'Cause I'm an old man now, a vulnerable man. Don't do that to an old guy.'"
Even though many believe the infidelity rumors were to blame for the divorce, a friend told New York Daily News that it came down to their significant age gap. At the time of their divorce, Biegel was only 27 and Joel was 60. The source said, "She is very career-oriented. She loves going out. She loves the city. When Billy isn't touring, he'd rather be on Long Island with his motorcycles and boats." The two were in very different places in their lives, and ultimately, it caused their divorce. Although their relationship didn't work, it didn't stop them from finding love with different partners.