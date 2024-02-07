The Rumored Reason Billy Joel And Katie Lee Biegel Really Got A Divorce

Billy Joel and Katie Lee Biegel called it quits and it turns out there might not have been a lot of "Honesty" in their marriage after rumors about the real reason why they divorced began to circulate.

Joel and Biegel's relationship started after one of her friends ran into the musician coming out of a bathroom in New York, per New York Magazine. Biegel admitted she had no idea who Joel was when she met him. She shared, "My mom played a lot of Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, and the Rolling Stones, but I didn't know much of Billy's music. After we met, I went out and bought his Greatest Hits because I thought I should know what he did." There was no denying the spark the two had, and a year later, in 2004, they tied the knot. Many questioned the longevity of the relationship, knowing the "Vienna" singer had been married two times prior and because the couple had a 32-year age gap.

The relationship did come to an end after five years of marriage, per the New York Post. They eleased a statement, saying, "After nearly five years of marriage, Billy Joel and Katie Lee Joel have decided to separate. This decision is a result of much thoughtful consideration. Billy and Katie remain caring friends with admiration and respect for each other." But that respect might have flown out the window thanks to the wild rumor about why they really decided to split.